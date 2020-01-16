'Schick Machine' explores the possibilities of sound

“It’s a female voice,” Dresher said. “Maybe that’s the voice of his mother. We don’t define that. As we worked on the piece, when we tried a male voice, it felt ponderous. It was the voice of authority. We didn’t want that. We wanted a voice of curiosity and questioning.”

But when Schick arrives at an instrument, anything is possible with the unpredictability of sound.

“That’s what Steve is so good at,” Dresher said. “If something happens, he responds to it. We’ve done the piece enough that we know the range of responses that are likely (with the instruments). There’s improvisation in every scene, but the structure is very precise in its performance.

"The creation was an improvisational process, with the interaction of a notion and then expanding on that notion. Letting Steve improvise, I would see something that he did, and then I’d say, ‘Let me build that into the instrument.’ It was a process of honing ideas, finding something that had potential and then setting up circumstances to expand on that potential.”