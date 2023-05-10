Canadian singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot died on May 1, 2023, in Toronto, where he had lived for decades. And I'm reminiscing …

When I was 11, I heard his song “Sundown” for the first time and was mesmerized. Within days, I was obsessed. Gord gave a concert in our town (Spokane) a few weeks later. I wanted to go, but I didn’t know how to make it happen.

A year later, he was returning to Spokane. I had just seen my first concert (Mac Davis; remember him?) and was not about to miss Gord.

I had a dear friend named Martha. She called me the day of the show, maybe the day before — it was summer and we were out of school — and ordered me to come to her house right away. Martha’s mom, Margaret, worked at Spokane Trunk & Grip. She had some news for me!

That day, one of Gord’s entourage had come in to Margaret’s work with Gord’s suitcase! The handle had broken and had to be replaced. Margaret told the man her daughter’s 13-year-old friend was a big fan and was going to the show. The nice man let Margaret take the suitcase handle for me! He also told her he would leave an autographed photo at the box office for me.

The show was wonderful, of course. I had no one to go with me to the box office and was too shy to go alone, so I never got the photo. Kicking myself …

I had the broken black leather handle, with the grain worn off in places and grooves pressed in by those miraculous fingers, as a treasured artifact for about 10 years. I never saw it again after one of my moves. Maybe someone helping me move mistook it for a piece of garbage.

I lost Margaret too, that woman who was so kind to me and told me the suitcase handle story as many times as I asked her to (which was a lot). The following year, she decided she couldn’t bear life any longer and made her exit. I was devastated, and took the day off from school to attend her funeral.

I never saw dear Martha again either. She immediately moved to L.A. to live with her father. We lost track of each other till I found her on Facebook a few years back.

And I never met Gordon Lightfoot, a wish I cherished for almost 50 years. I did get to chat with Rick Haynes (Gord’s superb bassist) after one of the 23 Lightfoot shows I attended, and that was a darn good consolation prize.

I smile when I think of what a happy, silly girl I was.

Artifacts and people brighten our lives for a while, then disappear. The only constants are the love ... and the music.