Pianist to perform Sept. 20 in Sweet Home

Pianist Carmen Hall will appear in concert at 7 p.m. Sept. 20 in the auditorium of Sweet Home High School, 1641 Long St.

Carmen Wolthuis Hall, a former Sweet Home resident and SHHS graduate, recently completed a doctoral degree in piano performance at the University of Utah. She is a performer, speaker, teacher and collaborative artist. She is the daughter of retired longtime Sweet Home dentist Henry Wolthuis.

Hall is an award-winning performer and teacher. In the SummerArts Competition at the University of Utah, she won first place in the teaching video competition and the collaborative competition. As a winner of the concerto competition, she performed with the Salt Lake City Symphony. Hall previously performed as a soloist with the Timpanogos Symphony, the Brigham Young University Philharmonic and the Emerald Chamber Orchestra.

Hall founded Young Pianists International to give students the opportunity to share cultural experiences and performances with students in other countries. Next year, her students will travel to Ghana.

Sponsored by the Larson Foundation, the concert is hosted by the Sweet Home Oregon Coalition for Artistic and Scholastic Enrichment and Sweet Home Rotary.

Face masks are required, and donations will be accepted to benefit cultural and humanitarian projects supported by SHOCASE and Rotary International.

