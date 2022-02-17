 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Photographer to display images in Lebanon

  • 0

Lebanon photographer Ken Bolf will display three of his landscape and large-bird photographs beginning Friday at Citizens Bank, 2122 S. Santiam Highway in Lebanon.

This is the first in a series of three displays of Bolf’s photographs, and will run through June 3. Each display at the bank will feature three images. The second set will begin showing on March 26, and the third on April 29. Citizens Bank had hosted Bolf’s exhibits for 11 consecutive years, ending in 2019.

More of Bolf’s photos can be viewed at www.kenbolf.com, his new website, which will be launched by late February and will include new landscape, wildlife and miscellaneous photographs from the last two years.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Around the Mid-Valley (Feb. 10)

• Welcome Week: Reopening of Ankeny Hill Nature Center, 130 Ankeny Hill Road SE, Jefferson. The reopening activities continue through Saturday…

Around the Mid-Valley (Jan. 20)

Around the Mid-Valley (Jan. 20)

• Open studio hours suspended, through Jan. 31, Maxtivity Art and Craft Creative Space, 1604 Main St., Philomath. The staff will be reorganizi…

Watch Now: Related Video

Trey Songz denies rape allegation amid $20 million lawsuit

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News