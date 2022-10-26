Philomath Open Studios Tour returns after two-year-hiatus

The Philomath Open Studios Tour, aka POST, is back after a two-year hiatus.

The tour took place this past weekend, and will return this weekend, from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, and Sunday, Oct. 30. Art lovers are encouraged to visit 23 artists in their studios in and around Philomath; a few artists will be hosted by wineries.

The tour is free, and visitors can start at any of the 10 locations. POST showcases an array of media, including wood resin and fiber art; ceramics; photography; jewelry; oil, acrylic and watercolor paintings; alcohol ink; silk painting; metal sculpture; printmaking; glass; mosaics; mixed media; pastels; and illustration. All exhibited works will be for sale.

Participating artists are Ann Lahr, Dale Donovan, Debi Friedlander, Jeff Gunn, Sara Morrissey, Kate McGee, Merrill Sommers, Debby Sundbaum-Sommers, Leslie Tejada, Dominique Bachelet, Chris Bentley, Mark Gillespie, Kristin Hager, Anthony Gordon, Carol Houk, Steve Terhune, Jean Lawrence, Justin Wolford, Linda Herd, Kris Mitchell, Phil Coleman, Gale Everett and Beth Rietveld.

Visit PhilomathOpenStudios.com for a map with locations and other information. The website also contains artist profiles and photos of their work. The Benton County Museum and Footwise are hosting preview shows that feature the artists. A mini-preview is at the Philomath Public Library. Brochures are available at the Benton County Museum, The Arts Center in Corvallis and area galleries.