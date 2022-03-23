Philomath chocolate maker wins national award

Philomath chocolate maker Maureen Nikaido recently won a top award from the Good Food Foundation, recognizing her business Moku Chocolate for Outstanding Product in the Chocolate Category.

Nikaido built her own bean-to-bar, single-origin chocolate company from scratch after learning of a craft chocolate movement of people who cared about honoring the land where cocoa beans are grown and promoting fair labor practices.

All of her bars consist of three ingredients — cocoa beans, organic cocoa butter and organic sugar — and have their own unique flavor profiles based on where the beans are sourced.

The Good Food Foundation celebrates local food makers who create tasty, authentic and responsible food in the American food culture. The Good Food Awards highlights the best of the best across the nation in 18 categories and awards, three winners in each region: North, South, East, West and Central.

In 2022, every state in the nation was represented, with nearly 2,000 submissions.

Winners were celebrated and received their awards at the Good Foods Awards Ceremony in San Francisco on March 4 hosted by chefs Alice Waters and Matthew Raiford.

“We are honored to be a recipient of the Good Food Awards as they maintain a standard that guarantees excellence,” Nikaido said in a news release. “We feel privileged to be in the company of others creating amazing products, doing good in our local communities — it gives us confidence that the flavors of our chocolate bring joy and delight to others.”

