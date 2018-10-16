Painter and sculptor Michael Schultheis will present “Venn Pirouettes: Changing the Way the World Sees Math,” a talk on the mathematics of art, at 7 p.m. Oct. 24 in The LaSells Stewart Center on the Oregon State University campus in Corvallis.
Schultheis, who worked as a software developer for years before becoming an artist, employs the language of mathematics on canvas, constructing geometric models and overlapping mathematical notations to capture human experiences in an art style termed analytical expressionism.
Schultheis’ work has been featured in more than 60 solo exhibitions across the U.S. His art appears in collections by the National Academy of Sciences in Washington, D.C., and in U.S. embassies in Greece and Switzerland.
The talk, which is free and open to the public, will be held in the Construction and Engineering Hall at The LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St. A reception will follow.
The event is part of "OSU's Art:Sci" lecture series, which celebrates the connections between art and science.