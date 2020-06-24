OSU Theatre shifts to audio dramas

For many, like Hannah Schwartz, a junior theater major from West Linn, this was their introduction to radio plays. Recording their voices and not having a physical space to perform were the biggest differences.

Schwartz, who voices Gwendolyn in “The Importance of Being Earnest,” said, “It was a big change for me, especially as a director. Obviously, you don’t have the stage to focus on for this show.”

The audio dramas were the OSU Theatre debut for Sophia Brown, a junior who portrayed Miss Prisim in “The Importance of Being Earnest.” Brown, a theater major from Sweet Home, wasn’t involved in post-production tasks, like sound design, when she performed in commedia dell’ arte plays and the annual children’s shows at Linn-Benton Community College.

It was more of a challenge than she anticipated.

“I originally had over 60 sound cues, and I had to put that into a sound cue sheet, which was really stressful,” Brown said. “It gave me a newfound appreciation for what sound people do.”

Senior Josh Gasaway, a new media communications major from Eagle, Idaho, called the experience “a ton of fun,” especially since he has an interest in sound design.