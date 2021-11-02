OSU art professor dies, leaves behind legacy of social justice artwork

Julie Green — artist, teacher, human, friend — spent their life honoring the lives of others through art.

The Oregon State University art professor taught painting and mentored countless students over their 21-year career with the school. They died of ovarian cancer at 60 on Oct. 12.

Green preferred using they/them pronouns.

Their close friend and coworker, Anna Fidler, recalled how passionate the artist was about their best known body of work: "The Last Supper."

"The Last Supper" project is a series of paintings illustrating the last meals of death row inmates. The plates are white with cobalt blue paint, and many of them are on display at the Bellevue Arts Museum in Washington.

Green opposed the death penalty and hoped it would end within their lifetime. Upon being diagnosed with ovarian cancer, they decided to end the series after 1,000 plates instead. They painted the final plate within a month of their death.

“A final meal request humanizes death row,” Fidler said. “That was the overarching motive for choosing it as a subject.”

Fidler said Green combined their passion for food, cooking and family recipes with their passion for making a change in the world. Green loved to cook and would leave meals on the doorsteps of close friends. Green and their husband, Clay Lohmann, who is also an artist, grew organic vegetables in their garden.

“I remember their mom would send pecan sandies,” Fidler said. “Their friends knew they were a really good friend if they received their mom’s pecan sandies.”

Green wrote a cookbook called "Picnic Brownies Make Life Easy," filled with collaged photos and handwritten notes on recipes from family and friends. The book was funded by the Oregon Arts Commission and can be bought at Grass Roots Books & Music in Corvallis.

Aside from being an excellent cook, Fidler remembers her friend as being very stylish and a lover of green tea.

“At every faculty meeting they would have a beautiful pot and elegant teacup and carry it around with the best green tea,” she recalled. “And they had quite the collection … their wardrobe was more exciting than most people’s.”

Another body of work Green created is "The First Meal," an eclectic series of the first meals that wrongfully convicted prisoners ate after leaving prison. Unlike "The Last Supper," this series is made up of not only painted plates, but also embroidery, a sachet of aromatic spices and more.

Always interested in fashion, Green had a series called "Fashion Plate" — circular paintings created on Chinet brand paper plates with a bright and colorful paint palette. "Fashion Plate" conveyed everything from gender norms to the effects of industrialization.

As a professor, Fidler said Green’s students loved them, and Green kept in touch with students well after they graduated. When Green was asked to be in a high-profile exhibition in the state, they invited students to come be a part of it.

“They were very generous that way, sharing with the students,” Fidler said.

Green was represented by an art gallery called Upfor in Portland, and their work has traveled to museums, galleries and universities nationwide.

Green grew up in Iowa and spent their childhood in Japan before teaching at OSU. They lived with their husband and cat, Mimi, in Corvallis.

