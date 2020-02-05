Original LBCC production follows 'A Scarecrow in Oz'

"How do we create a story out of this with such little information?" Stone said. "Who are these farmers? Where do they live? Where is this farm?"

"A Scarecrow in Oz" expands on "Wizard's" passages, assigning names to the character's creators, adding pinches from other "Oz" books and even separate fables — specifically Carlo Collodi's "The Adventures of Pinocchio" (1883) — to bring further dimension to this augmented re-imagining.

The Munchkin farmers become husband and wife, Cornelius (Joseph Johnson) and Mazey (Laural Tannehill), who dream of having a child of their own. So they visit Mombi (Rianda Linebarger), the Wicked Witch of the North, first introduced in 1904's "The Marvelous Land of Oz," where she used her Powder of Life to gift sentience to an inanimate creation called Jack Pumpkinhead.

In "Scarecrow," Mombi offers that powder to her visitors and tells them it can be made into a paint that brings whatever it touches to life. Like most witches, of course, she adds a caveat: It can be used only once.