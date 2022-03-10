Organist to perform Polish music in Corvallis

Concert organist Gail Archer will perform a program of Polish music at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, at First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave. in Corvallis.

Archer is touring the U.S. in support of her 10th CD, “Cantius,” a collection of Polish organ works released in February. This CD and her current performances feature works of six Polish composers of the 19th through 21st centuries. The album was recorded on the organ of Chicago’s St. John Cantius Catholic Church.

The CD is the last in a trilogy of recordings of Eastern European contemporary organ literature, the first being “A Russian Journey: Music of the Russian Five” and the second titled “Chernivtsi: Contemporary Ukrainian Organ Music.”

Archer founded Musforum, an international network of women organists. She is organist at Vassar College; director of music at Barnard College, Columbia University; and a faculty member of Harriman Institute, Columbia University. She is artistic director of the recital series at Central Synagogue, New York City.

Further information is available from First United Methodist Church at 541-752-2491.

