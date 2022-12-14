Oregon launches census for musicians

To measure the impact of independent music on the economy, the state of Oregon has authorized a statewide census for all independent musicians, music businesses and music venues.

Those who make any money through music are asked to respond to a brief anonymous survey available at OregonMusicCensus.org.

The 2022 Oregon Commercial Music Census will help the state assess the commercial activities of the music sector for the first time in its history. The data from the survey will help measure the revenue, job creation and economic impact (both direct and indirect) of Oregon’s music economy.

In 2022, the Oregon State Legislature recognized commercial music and live performance as emerging economic sectors. This survey will create data for the governor, cities and counties, Travel Oregon, Business Oregon, Prosper Portland and other economic development agencies to develop informed music-supportive policies and funding.

Business Oregon has contracted with MusicPortland to conduct the survey. The census will collect the state’s first quantified information about the economic, employment and demographic scope of Oregon’s music economy. The data will be used by Business Oregon and researchers at the Portland State University Northwest Economic Research Center to complete the state’s first economic impact studies of commercial music and live performance. This study will inform future music-supporting policy initiatives and programs.

All Oregon-based music businesses, artists, and venues are requested to take five to 10 minutes to complete the survey to quantify the size and scope of the Oregon commercial music sector. The results of the survey will provide market information that can help music businesses, artists and venues.