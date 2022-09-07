One of summer's last fests: The time draws nigh to hie thee to the faire

For the past 27 years, Shrewsbury Renaissance Faire-goers adorned in colorful capes, cloaks, corsets and jerkins have made their way through the gates of the castle arch to the faire.

But between the goblets of wine and love of Shakespeare, there is a community that goes through great lengths to create a shared illusion.

Approximately 6,000 people pass through the gates each day during the faire, and event organizer Jackie Hughes believes it’s the carefully crafted experience that draws people year after year.

This year's Shrewsbury Renaissance Faire is set for Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10 and 11, near Kings Valley.

A place to play

When Donna Futrell is in her garb, she can sum up the feeling in one word: freedom. Under the layers of shift garments, underskirts and laced bodices, Futrell becomes a 14th-century Scot who cooks over an open stove and interacts with fairgoers.

“It allows me to be someone I’m not in my mundane life,” she said.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Donning a muffin cap and a set of spoons, knives and pouches at her belt, she assumes the role of someone she describes as independent, flirtatious and a little sassy — quite the opposite of how she is in her day-to-day life, she said. Most people she knows are surprised to hear the retired nurse is a Renaissance actor.

“She’s so good at her job, most people don’t know her real name,” volunteer Kaleb White said.

Shrewsbury is a family-friendly place, Hughes said. But it isn’t just the children who have all the fun.

“It gives adults a chance to play for a day,” Futrell said. And there aren’t many opportunities to be able to do that.

“It’s fun to be able to escape the drudgery of the 21st century and play,” she said.

Historical accuracy

Entering the Faire grounds, cell service is spotty, but event organizer Adrian Hughes doesn’t mind. It adds to the authenticity, she said.

Giant turkey legs, magicians, singers, knights and jousts are all meant to transport fairgoers to another time and place.

“The Renaissance is the rebirth of intellectual thought after a long era of doing what you’re told,” Hughes said.

The faire offers purposeful details to make it feel like the Elizabethan era, Jackie said. For example, there are no generators on site, and everything has to be kept cold with ice. Even the ice cream.

The application process for vendors ensures what they are selling is made out of materials that would have been available during the time period.

It's all to create an immersive experience.

Faire family

White has been a part of Shrewsbury Renaissance Faire since he was 13. He remembers learning how to pleat his first kilt and begging to be a part of the Shire Reeves, the guild in charge of site safety

He started attending as a family activity with his mother and sister, but since then, his non-biological family has grown through his time with Shrewsbury.

“When I get there with my tent set up, I feel more at home than I do at my own house,” he said.

Volunteers come from all over, throughout Oregon, Idaho, Washington and even Arizona, he said.

“You get a family you never knew you had,” Jackie Hughes said. She met her future husband, Adrian, through Shrewsbury.

“When those gates close, it’s like a giant family reunion,” she said.

The faire is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, and Sunday, Sept. 11, on Grant Road near Kings Valley. Admission is $22 for adults, or $30 for a weekend pass; $10 for children and seniors, or $15 for a weekend pass; free for children under 5; and free for active military members. Parking is free. No pets are allowed. Follow the Shrew Faire on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Shrewfaire for up-to-date information.