'Nutcracker' dances across mid-valley

After 127 Christmases, "The Nutcracker" has yet to lose its holiday luster. Two popular annual mid-valley productions can attest to that.
"It's just such a good story," said Shelly Svoboda of Corvallis' Regional School of Ballet. "The music by Tchaikovsky is amazing. It's inspiring. Who doesn't love a good Christmas story?"
The production itself has personal resonance for Heather Hill of Albany's Legacy Ballet company. Her family members have been part of the cast, and over the eight years her group has staged "The Nutcracker," she's watched dancers mature from baby mice into more plum roles.
"What's so appealing about it to me is that it's a local community program," she said. "People feel like it's part of their youth: growing up and doing 'The Nutcracker' every year. That's just part of their holidays."
May it also be a part of yours. Read on for details about both mid-valley productions.
Regional School of Ballet
Audiences will be treated this year to an array of new voices and costumes as well as a few familiar faces.
"The Snow Scene" features new snowflake costumes designed by volunteers Kathy Winnett and Karen Nelles for "The Waltz of the Snowflakes." The sequence will also see the debut of live singers, under the direction of Corvallis piano teacher Robin Reimer, to replace the prerecorded harmonies of previous years.
"When I danced with the Eugene Ballet, they had singers," Svoboda said. "It was so moving. It's special when you have the singers on the stage."
Speaking of special, longtime "Nutcracker" favorite Rick Wallace makes his return as Drosselmeyer after a year's absence. Warren "Skip" Volkmann stepped into the character's shoes for the 2018 production and, according to Svoboda, "jumped right into it."
"It was fun," she said. "It's good to have Rick back. He does a little coaching on the side for the kids. We know about dance, but Rick has the acting part down."
Former student Shannan Bialek has also come back to the fold as the Sugar Plum Fairy, replacing a cast member who canceled. Bialek, currently a student at the University of Oklahoma, just happened to be home for the holidays in time.
"She saved the day," Svoboda said. "All the girls know and love her."
Guest dancers from the Monmouth-based Rainbow Dance Theater are also part of the production.
Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Corvallis High School, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave. The $15 tickets are available at Burst's Candies in downtown Corvallis and at the door.
As in years past, the company is also hosting a Mouse King Tea Party, a way to acquaint younger audiences with the timeless story. That event is scheduled for at noon Saturday at the high school. Tickets are $10 and can also be purchased at Burst's and at the door.
Legacy Ballet
This year's Legacy "Nutcracker" features an all-ages cast of 85 dancers, with new costumes, characters and choreography added to the mix. The "Snow Scene" is larger than it was last year, with 17 dancers onstage.
"We've been evolving each year as it's gotten bigger and better," Hill said of the production. "We get really excited each year. The anticipation, the auditions, the rehearsals. It's guaranteed to be a good show."
Performance dates and times are 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Dec. 12 and 13, with 2 and 7 p.m. shows on Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Russell Tripp Performance Center at Linn-Benton Community College, 6500 SW Pacific Blvd., Albany. Tickets are $15 and available online at http://bit.ly/2Mfg52v.
Hill said that $1 from each ticket sold will be donated to FISH of Albany, a nonprofit agency that helps supply food and other emergency services. In addition, proceeds from concession sales will also be donated to FISH.
Want more?
Round out your weekend with the Eugene Ballet's "Nutcracker" at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at the LaSells Stewart Center on the Oregon State University campus. Tickets are $28.50 to $39.75. Purchase tickets online at http://bit.ly/2sbK8lY.