'Nutcracker' dances across mid-valley

"When I danced with the Eugene Ballet, they had singers," Svoboda said. "It was so moving. It's special when you have the singers on the stage."

Speaking of special, longtime "Nutcracker" favorite Rick Wallace makes his return as Drosselmeyer after a year's absence. Warren "Skip" Volkmann stepped into the character's shoes for the 2018 production and, according to Svoboda, "jumped right into it."

"It was fun," she said. "It's good to have Rick back. He does a little coaching on the side for the kids. We know about dance, but Rick has the acting part down."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Former student Shannan Bialek has also come back to the fold as the Sugar Plum Fairy, replacing a cast member who canceled. Bialek, currently a student at the University of Oklahoma, just happened to be home for the holidays in time.

"She saved the day," Svoboda said. "All the girls know and love her."

Guest dancers from the Monmouth-based Rainbow Dance Theater are also part of the production.

Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Corvallis High School, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave. The $15 tickets are available at Burst's Candies in downtown Corvallis and at the door.