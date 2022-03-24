Northwest Horse Fair and Expo to gallop into Albany

The Northwest Horse Fair and Expo 2022 is back in the saddle again.

The equine extravaganza gallops into Albany on March 25 through 27 at the Linn County Fair and Expo Center. Hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday; and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Daily admission is $14 for adults, $12 for those age 65 or older, $7 for ages 6 to 12, and free for those age 5 or younger. Parking is $5 per vehicle.

Equine trainers will present clinics on horsemanship, Connected Riding, driving and drill team. Radio and online TV host of “Speaking of Horses” Wayne Williams will host sessions. In the Colt Starting Challenge USA trainers will work with young, unbroken horses, saddling and riding them in two days.

Other events will include the Breed Showcase and Stallion Review, the Mane Attraction Rodeo Performance Team and Endo the Blind Horse will demonstrating communication and trust with his owner. Vendors in the Northwest’s largest equine-related trade show will offer equipment, supplies, clothing and gifts.

For details, call 765-720-2098 or visit http://equinepromotions.net/northwest-horse-fair.

