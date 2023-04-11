Clint Black, Smash Mouth and Granger Smith will headline the main stage entertainment at the Linn County Fair, set for July 13 through 15 at the Fair & Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E. in Albany.

The concerts are free with paid admission, although reserved seating is available starting at $25. Tickets go on sale May 1 at www.linncountyfair.com.

“This is an extremely talented and popular lineup,” fair board member and Linn County Commissioner Roger Nyquist said in a statement. “We hit all of the demographics with this trio; they are all great performers. I can’t wait for the fair to get here.”

Main stage acts start at 8:30 p.m., with opening acts at 7 p.m. each night.

Country artist Black, who has sold more than 20 million records, will get things rolling on Thursday, July 13. He will bring more than three decades of hits to the main stage, including his first smash hit, “Killin’ Time.”

He has recorded a dozen studio albums; his latest, “Out of Sane,” will debut June 19. He performed at the Oregon Jamboree Music Festival in Sweet Home in 2018.

Black’s musical career includes 22 No. 1 singles, nearly two dozen gold and platinum awards in the United States and Canada, a Grammy award, numerous Country Music Association, Academy of Country Music and American Music Awards. And if that isn’t enough, he has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

A Houston native, Black’s music remains true to his Texas roots. “I try to make records that don’t fit into a trend,” Black said of “Out of Sane” in a news release.

“I never wanted to start a trend, and I’m not going to chase a trend either. To me, a great band will always sound great, today and in 10 years. If you listen to this record, it’s not about fitting into today’s country or yesterday’s country or tomorrow’s country; it just is.”

San Jose rock band Smash Mouth takes the stage Friday, July 14, and brings nearly 30 years of making music to Linn County. The band performed in 2021 at River Rhythms to a 13,000-person crowd.

The group is well known for “Walkin’ on the Sun,” 1997; “All Star,” 1999; “Then the Morning Comes,” 1999; and a cover of the Monkees’ smash hit “I’m a Believer” in 2001.

In the early days, Smash Mouth was associated with the punk music scene, but after nearly 30 years, the band’s style has evolved into pop or alternative rock.

Like Clint Black, Granger Smith is a born and bred Texan, and although his career has been relatively short, he is on his 10th studio album. He last played locally in 2010 at the Willamette Country Music Festival in Brownsville. Smith will close out the fair with a Saturday, July 15, concert.

His fans are part of what is called the “Yee Yee Nation” and he enjoys a social media following of more than 12 million. His videos have topped 1 billion views.

His first album, “Backroad Song,” ran to No. 1 on the charts — one of the Top 10 most-played country singles in 2016 — followed by “If the Boot Fits,” a top 5 hit.

His album, “When the Good Guys Win” spawned the hit “Happens Like That,” which was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America. His new book, “If You’re City, If You’re Country,” hit No. 1 on the Amazon best-selling list.

Smith has an alter ego called Earl Dribbles Jr., who wrote the book, and anchors the YouTube series “The Smiths.” His family also operates an outdoor clothing company called Yee Yee Apparel.

Smith has also entered the acting world, debuting in the Pureflix film “Moonrise,” which is available for streaming. In 2020, Smith received the CMT Award for Quarantine Video of the Year.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

General admission to the fair is $9 for adults, online, or $10 at the gate; $7 for seniors, or $8 at the gate; and free for those age 12 or under. Online tickets will be available at www.linncountyfair.com starting May 1. Concerts are free with paid general admission; reserved seating starts at $25. Parking is $5 a day.