'Moon Over Buffalo' brings hilarity to Albany Civic Theater

Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. SW, is in the midst of its production of “Moon Over Buffalo” by Ken Ludwig.

Colleen Franzola and Shauna Kiefiuk are directing the madcap comedy, which, in 1995, marked the return of Carol Burnett to the Broadway stage after a 30-year absence.

“Moon Over Buffalo” relies on situation comedy and a little slapstick. The farce involves traveling actors who interact with legendary real-life film director Frank Capra. One mishap after another takes place, and hilarity ensues.

The remaining performances are set for 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23 and 24; 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25; 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Sept. 29 and 30; and Saturday, Oct. 1.

Tickets are $14 for general admission, or $11 for juniors, seniors, military veterans and Oregon Trail cardholders, and are available at http://albanycivic.org.