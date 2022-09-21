 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

'Moon Over Buffalo' brings hilarity to Albany Civic Theater

  • 0
moon.over.buffalo.jpg

Albany Civic Theater continues its run of "Moon Over Buffalo" Friday, Sept. 23, through Saturday, Oct. 1.

Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. SW, is in the midst of its production of “Moon Over Buffalo” by Ken Ludwig.

Colleen Franzola and Shauna Kiefiuk are directing the madcap comedy, which, in 1995, marked the return of Carol Burnett to the Broadway stage after a 30-year absence.

“Moon Over Buffalo” relies on situation comedy and a little slapstick. The farce involves traveling actors who interact with legendary real-life film director Frank Capra. One mishap after another takes place, and hilarity ensues.

The remaining performances are set for 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23 and 24; 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25; 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Sept. 29 and 30; and Saturday, Oct. 1.

Tickets are $14 for general admission, or $11 for juniors, seniors, military veterans and Oregon Trail cardholders, and are available at http://albanycivic.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Spotlight: We want the funk!

Spotlight: We want the funk!

After two years away, Funk in the Forest will bring fans fresh local funk from 3 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Thompson Shelter in Ave…

Watch Now: Related Video

Woody Allen might retire soon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News