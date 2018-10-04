Artist Paul Shambroom will be in residence at Oregon State University on Monday, Oct. 8 and Tues., Oct. 9.
Shambroom will review and critique student artwork during the day and give a public talk titled “Troubled Visions of the Good Old Days,” at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, as part of the School of Arts & Communication’s Visiting Artists and Scholars Lecture Series.
The talk will be held in Room 128 of the Learning Innovation Center, 165 SW Sackett Place, and will be preceded by a reception. The reception and talk are free and open to the public.
Shambroom uses found and original photographs to explore American power and culture. His recent practice incorporates sourced images, collaborative theater and 3D constructions. His documentary subjects include nuclear weapons and small-town council meetings.
He’s published two monographs: “Meetings” and “Face to Face with the Bomb….” and a catalog for his mid-career touring exhibition “…Picturing Power.” He is a Guggenheim Fellow and a Creative Capital grantee, among others. His work has been in the Whitney Biennial and has been collected and exhibited by major museums including the San Francisco MoMA, the Museum of Modern Art in New York, the Walker Art Center and the Art Institute of Chicago. He is an associate professor in art at the University of Minnesota.
For more information on Shambroom, go to his website, https://paulshambroom.com/