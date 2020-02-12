Mid-valley: Where to take your Valentine?

The mid-valley offers no shortage of Valentine's Day activities — restaurants have been booked, chocolatiers and florists relieved of their inventory — but what about after-dinner entertainment?

If you're looking for an evening of exquisite music from a stellar artist performed live for a worthwhile cause, we recommend the Halie Loren Trio's Saturday, Feb. 15, performance at the First Christian Church, 432 SW Ferry St., Albany. The concert, which begins at 7:30 p.m., is an Albany PEO Chapter EZ benefit to raise money for women's educational scholarships.

The Eugene-based Loren is an international award-winning jazz singer-songwriter. Her repertoire includes songs in Spanish, French, Portuguese, Italian, Japanese and Korean as well as in her native English. Her debut jazz album, "They Oughta Write a Song" (2008), won the Just Plain Folks music award for Best Vocal Jazz Album of the Year. Her original song "Thirsty" claimed the Independent Music Awards' best jazz song honors in 2011, and her 2013 album, "Simply Love," debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Jazz Japan chart. Her most recent full-length release, "From the Wild Blue Sky," came out in 2018.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the door or by calling 541-928-0564 or texting 541-619-4972.