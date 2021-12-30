Mid-Valley Media pop culture picks from 2021

Here's a look at some of the TV shows, music and more that our staff members here at Mid-Valley Media loved in 2021.

Television

“The Wonder Years,” ABC and Hulu

This funny and poignant reboot is better than the original TV show, and that’s high praise. The show once again centers on a middle school student trying to navigate the world in the turbulent 1960s. Looking through the lens of a Black protagonist adds a layer of complexity. That perspective is always present, but often subtle and nuanced. The ultracool Don Cheadle narrates. — Kyle Odegard

"Bo Burnham: Inside," Netflix

People will be talking about “Inside” 50 years from now as a perfect encapsulation of the COVID era. Not only is this an incredibly funny commentary on pandemic life, it’s a moving piece of artistic expression. It’s not all chuckles; it’s got poignant moments, too. Burnham made a name for himself by crafting scathing musical comedy, but the songs here are just one part of what makes “Inside” great. Truly impressive is that this is an entirely one-man production and Burnham manages some truly impressive quality for a guy who’s cooped up in a single room and doing it all by himself. — Troy Shinn

“Midnight Diner: Tokyo Stories,” Netflix

This is my favorite show to end the day. There is an unexpected tranquility in these short episodes set in a very small Tokyo diner which is open from midnight to 7 a.m. The chef, known as “Master,” is a serene host and creates an atmosphere in which diners are willing to share the personal details of their lives. — Les Gehrett

"Loki," Disney+

Of the many Marvel titles to get TV shows this year, “Loki” was by far the best and most interesting. From stunning visuals to mind-bending storylines and more than a dash of humor, this was definitely the most enjoyable superhero (er … villain) title for this comic book nerd to watch. — Troy Shinn

“Voltaire High,” Amazon

This French TV show, known as “Mixte” or “Mixed” in its home country, is set in 1963, when female students are able to attend a local high school for the first time. The program features flawed but likable main characters and plenty of racy secrets. While episodes can veer a bit sensational, the program is anchored rather majestically by the setting and the time period. Watch and you may be tempted to search for early French rock tunes so you can cut a rug. — Kyle Odegard

"Dopesick," Hulu

While the opioid crisis in America has been written about and portrayed on screen plenty, “Dopesick” is really the definitive miniseries on the topic. It not only explores the stories of doctors, sales reps and addicts who got swept up in the lies of OxyContin, it also shows how investigators and policymakers unraveled the conspiracy and helped hold Purdue Pharma to account for its fraud. — Troy Shinn

“The Beatles: Get Back,” Disney+

This astonishing documentary series by Peter Jackson resurrects the Fab Four as they approach the end of their time together. Their mutual affection (and Ringo’s extraordinary patience) is clear even under those trying circumstances. Billy Preston’s appearance in Episode 2 is a highlight and the series culminates with the famous concert on the roof. — Les Gehrett

Words

“The Lyrics” by Paul McCartney

Macca has never written a formal autobiography and at age 79 it seems unlikely he will. What he did publish this year is something like a musical autobiography. This two-volume set is nearly 900 pages long and includes the lyrics for 154 of his songs, along with his reminiscences about how these songs came to be. Includes hundreds of photos, illustrations and hand-written lyrics. — Les Gehrett

Music

“Sound Ancestors” by Madlib

An extremely accessible entryway into DJ culture that sounds soulful, jazzy and, at one point, like a transmission of a lost “Wings” song heading into outer space and bouncing off Mars. Even if you don’t like rap, you’ll still find this oddly appealing. And the uninitiated may seek out other great instrumental hip-hop albums by Prince Paul, J Dilla, DJ Shadow and Madlib himself. — Kyle Odegard

“Delta Kream” by the Black Keys

A fuzzy haze of mostly mid-tempo blues covers that amounts to the garage band’s equivalent of comfort food. There’s a distinct lack of raw aggression that characterized the Keys' early work, but that laid back vibe really charms. This album, which features songs from Junior Kimbrough, R.L. Burnside and more, represents a sort of sequel the band's underrated 2006 EP, “Chulahoma.” — Kyle Odegard

