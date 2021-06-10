 Skip to main content
Mid-Valley Live Spotlight: Photography exhibit 'Quartets' at Philomath Museum
alert

Mid-Valley Live Spotlight: Photography exhibit 'Quartets' at Philomath Museum

Quartets

Seventeen members of the Willamette Valley PhotoArts Guild are exhibiting portfolios of their work in an exhibit called "Quartets" this summer in the Moreland Gallery at the Philomath Museum.

The exhibit stems from a project undertaken during the pandemic shutdown in 2020, when the photographers were asked to create portfolios of four related images to share on the group's website.

“It was a way to keep the creative juices flowing during a time of restricted travel,” Rich Bergeman, who helped organize the show, said.

The creative exercise caught the eye of Philomath Museum Curator Mark Tolonen, who led a juried review of the 88 portfolios submitted online, selecting 17 for the show.

The work on view reflects a wide range of subject matter — from colorful cactus closeups to a black and white documentary of Portland's social protests — and demonstrate a variety of photographic techniques, including infrared, intentional camera movement and abstraction.

The Philomath Museum is open Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is free.

The museum Located six miles west of Corvallis on Hwy 20/34, at 1101 Main Street in Philomath.

— Mid-Valley Live 

Photography exhibition

WHAT: Quartets

WHERE: Philomath Museum

WHEN: Now through September 4

 

