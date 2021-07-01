Mid-Valley Live Spotlight: Guitarist Rogers in concert

Solo guitarist David Rogers performs as part of the Cardwell Hill Summer Concert Series at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 16 at the Cardwell Hill Cellars in Philomath.

Admission is $10.

Termed ‘a prominent guitarist’ by the New York Times and praised by The Washington Post for his ‘astonishingly florid’ improvisations, David Rogers presents an evening of Spanish music, up-tempo Latin, The Beatles, settings of Leonard Cohen, Rolling Stones, Roxy Music, Cheap Trick and Carla Bley songs, music by J.S. Bach and original compositions.

An endorsing artist for Aquila Strings (Italy), Rogers has been featured in major guitar magazines such as Fingerstyle Guitar in the United States and Akustic Gitarre, in Germany.

As lead guitarist with the Terra Nova Consort, David has toured North America and Europe extensively and opened the Tage Alter und Neuer Musik Regensburg 2003 Festival with the ensemble. His performances have been broadcast on American National Public Radio and Bayrische Rundfunk, including both the nationally syndicated Performance Today (live performance/interview in Washington D.C. NPR studio 4A) and Harmonia programs.

David was the guitarist for the Oregon Shakespeare Festival for 18 years and taught at Southern Oregon University for 13 years.

— Mid-Valley Live

