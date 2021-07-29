Mid-Valley Live Spotlight: Deanna White's Emotion as my Guide

Deanna White's "Emotions as my Guide" art show will be on display at The Arts Center in Corvallis August 3 to September 18.

According to a press release, White began her education in art and design during her years at Humboldt State University, investigating such diverse expressions as sculpture, photography, theater costume design and puppetry, as well as the more traditional drawing and painting curriculum. She expanded her exploration of art by touring Europe, where she attended the Hohensalzburg Art Academy in Salzburg, Austria.

Deanna’s painting style draws on the drama and hyperbole of her theater arts training. Magenta hills, cerulean skies and bright gamboge tree trunks adorn her fantasy expression of the Mid-Willamette Valley, which she sees in the woods and gardens surrounding her rural home.

Alongside the landscapes, White shows a series of collaged portraits and a full-size collage female statue (from a mannequin). The portraits have the same vivid colors and sense of playfulness as her landscapes, but take her imagination a step further.

“I take great delight in translating a visual scene, thought or personal dream into my own interpretation," White said. "Every media I use is a reactive, engaging experiment using my imagination, color and emotion as my guide”.

— Mid-Valley Live

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0