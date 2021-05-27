Mid-Valley Live Spotlight:Corvallis Community Band concerts

The Corvallis Community Band has scheduled two holiday virtual concerts.

First up is a Memorial Day concert, airing on YouTube at noon on May 31. The video will be available through the month of June.

The concert will feature a stirring version of “Eternal Father, Strong to Save,” popularly known as the "Navy Hymn" and "Battle Hymn of the Republic, performed by Flute Cocktail, the CCB's flute choir. The concert will conclude with an arrangement of “Taps,” performed by a quartet of our trumpet players. The old favorite, “The Stars and Stripes Forever,” will kick off the concert.

A virtual patriotic-themed concert will air July 6 on YouTube at 7 p.m. The Band will play together at an outdoor venue. These outdoor recordings will be made into a YouTube video for release on what would have been one of our Tuesday night concerts in the Park. The concert will be about a half hour in length.

The band was reformed in 1976 for the local celebration of the U. S. bicentennial and has continued ever since. In 1980, the band established a weekly summer concert series. Every Tuesday evening from mid-June to the end of August, the band has played an hour-long concert in Central Park in Corvallis. The band is offering virtual concerts during the pandemic.