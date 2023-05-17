Well, Mid-Valley Live readers, if you’ve made it to the C section of the paper, I am so happy you’re here. Like me, you share a love for all things food, music, theater and art, and I hope I’ve opened your eyes to some of the hidden gems we have right here in the mid-valley.

I’m a social butterfly by nature, so when I was brand new at the paper just shy of two years ago, I talked about anything I could to get to know the folks in the newsroom. I asked them for restaurant recommendations, what they liked to eat, told them what I liked to eat. … You get the point.

“You really seem to like food,” one of the editors, Kyle Odegard, said. “Would you like to be our food and drink reporter?”

Thus began my career as a self-proclaimed foodie, restaurateur and sommelier (even though I get carded at every alcohol-related assignment. Being 4 foot, 11 inches comes with consequences).

My Mid-Valley Live stories provided a fun reprieve from the daily grind of articles about school politics, county commissioner meetings and other hard-news topics. Not that those stories aren’t a hoot and a holler, but getting paid to visit wineries is, in my opinion, peak journalism.

I went from the occasional MVL contribution to writing entertainment stories on a near-weekly basis, finding features not only on new restaurants, but local bands, art exhibitions, homegrown authors, community theater productions and more. I even got to kayak down the Willamette River with photo intern Logan Hannigan-Downs for a story on river tourism.

I was so excited to spot a pair of sea otters, only to be instantly corrected that they were, in fact, river otters. I was born and raised in Las Vegas, so I think I deserve a pass on that one. My apologies to the river otter community.

While on my Mid-Valley Live assignments, I found myself constantly in awe of what people are capable of creating. I love writing stories about first-time entrepreneurs and then watching their businesses flourish as they find their footing.

Thank you for telling me your stories, and then allowing me to retell them in print.

I’m not done telling stories; I’ll be moving up to Portland to work with Habitat for Humanity, where I’ll be writing about new homeowners and the volunteers who help build houses and others’ futures.

I’ll still probably comb the local Facebook groups from time to time, reading up on who’s opening a restaurant, who’s performing at the Old World Deli and who’s taking that brave first step into entrepreneurship.

So don’t be a stranger. Thanks for reading!