Mid-Valley Legendary: 'Hip-Hop (And Other Things)'

This loosely organized collection of essays, which came out in 2021, is a highly entertaining overview of rap music.

A large part of the success of this work is author Shea Serrano’s freewheeling writing style, which is full of digressions, false starts and unusual insights. Even the footnotes are funny.

Chapters include discussions of Nas’ best rhymes, Jay-Z’s stray shots (a.k.a. random disses), the rapper to call for a guest verse in any year, the top rap duo, and whether Kanye West or Kendrick Lamar put out the best album of the last decade.

And there are just fantastic nuggets littered throughout the book, such as a discussion of a perfectly impish tweet from Mac Miller.

Even if you’re just a casual fan of hip-hop, this book is a page turner that’s tons of fun.

