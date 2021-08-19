Mid-Valley Dirty Boots: McDowell Creek Falls

McDowell Creek Falls outside Lebanon is frankly one of the wonders of the mid-Willamette Valley.

If you have lived in Linn or Benton counties for any length of time, and especially if you’re a Lebanon resident, you need to go visit this special spot.

McDowell Creek Falls has been described as a miniature Silver Falls State Park, and that seems pretty accurate.

You can take a 2-mile hike in that will get your heart pumping on the uphill stretches — or you can go on a much shorter trek and get your pulse racing at the sight of awesome waterfalls.

Some people enjoy visiting the park multiple times a year, with the changes of the seasons. For example, in the winter, the area in the Cascade foothills looks beautiful with a light dusting of snow. In the spring, snowmelt means more water and the waterfalls look more impressive. In the summer, you can wade in the creek and search for agates.

This summer, the water flow is extremely low, and that’s really noticeable at Royal Terrace Falls, which is barely a trickle. But Majestic Falls still looks great, and the trails through the fern-covered hills feel cool even on a scorching day.

McDowell Creek Falls is kid-friendly, pup-friendly, and you should definitely check it out.

