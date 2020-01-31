'Marine Food Webs' exhibit opens at OSU

The "Marine Food Webs: Drifters to Swimmers" exhibit opens Monday, Feb. 3, and continues through Thursday, March 12, inside Oregon State University's Giustina Gallery at the LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis.

An opening reception will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The exhibit is a parallel show to a special collection by invited artists who participated in a National Science Foundation-funded Artist at Sea Residency program. Those participants worked with scientists from the Plankton Lab at OSU Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport and the University of Oregon's Sutherland Lab aboard four oceanic research cruises.

The show encourages dialogue about the importance of sustaining and preserving the ocean food web.

Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, with weekend availability from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.

For more information, call 541-737-2402.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0