Majestic Holiday Spectacular to serve up a taste of theater’s year

Like many fundraisers, the Majestic Theatre’s "Holiday Spectacular" boasts a silent auction. And while that features such familiar fare as baked goods and gift baskets, it also offers some goodies that are purely Majestic.

Things like a custom costume made-to-order by Cynthia Mintun, a costumer for many of the community theater’s productions. Or a trip on the sailboat of veteran Majestic music director Jim Martinez. Or an invitation to a dinner party where volunteer Mary Jeanne Reynales serves an elaborate multi-course meal.

“It’s pretty special stuff,” said Majestic Supervisor Jimbo Ivy. Even the baked goods are unique, he added, because the theater’s dedicated volunteer corps brings its talents those productions too.

The "Majestic Holiday Spectacular," which begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the theater (see info box for details), is a showcase for those dedicated volunteers, who pour 80,000 hours into the theater’s productions and events over the course of the year. It's also a reflection on the venue's past successes as well as a peek into what's coming for 2020.

“It’s kind of a celebration of our entire year,” Ivy said.