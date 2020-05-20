Majestic cancels shows; ACT waits for info

"It's not going to be safe,” he said. “We're not going to be able to do it normally, the way we all did it for years and years and years, until there's a vaccine."

Zoom presentations aren’t perfect, but they do have some benefits, Ivy added. They eliminate the distance problem, allowing people to join productions from across the nation or even across the world. They also take far less time, so people who couldn’t commit to a monthslong effort sometimes feel comfortable joining for just a week.

And, Ivy said, participating via Zoom means actors who have different physical abilities aren’t as limited. They can join the action from a chair, a couch or even a bed.

“It’s odd, but really, Zoom theater has a lower barrier to access for some folks,” he said. “There have been interesting unintended consequences.”

Ivy said he’s stressing to patrons that even though the cancellation announcements are being made this week, information could still change. What the theater group knew two weeks ago is not the same as what it knew two months ago, and likely won’t be the same two weeks from now.

“We’ll come up with a solution, because that’s what we do,” he said. “This will be a significant storm, and it will be tough to weather, but we will pivot, and we will figure out a way to still serve our community in this crisis and come out on the other side ready to get back at it.”