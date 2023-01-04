Long gone, but not quite forgotten: A trip to honor Oregon's rock 'n' roll legends

It all started a few years ago, on a Saturday afternoon when then-coworker Jim Day and I found ourselves in the Democrat-Herald newsroom.

We used to chat about music as we went about our respective tasks. On that particular day, for reasons that elude me, I mentioned that my friend Lani had once made a pilgrimage to folksinger Tim Hardin’s grave in Twin Oaks Cemetery in Turner.

This made an impression on me, because to me, Hardin was nothing but a name I kept hearing as the writer of “If I Were a Carpenter” and “Reason to Believe.” The fact that he had performed at Woodstock and recorded his own albums had escaped me.

I remember hearing “Carpenter” many times as a child, on the easy-listening station my parents favored. I believe Bobby Darin’s version was the most popular. In 1974, I heard Leon Russell’s cover, in which he asks his lady, “If I were a rock star, would you be my groupie?”

At age 12, I had never heard the word “groupie” before, and thought he was asking her to be his groovy. Whatever.

I knew “Reason” initially from the Carpenters’ album “Close to You,” which my dad had bought in 1970. Rod Stewart’s 1993 live version was a big hit.

Jim became very animated when I told him about Lani’s pilgrimage and latched onto the idea of making a similar trip. He soon discovered Tim Hardin’s birth and death stats: born Dec. 23, 1941, in Eugene; died of a heroin overdose on Dec. 29, 1980, in Los Angeles. It seems he was buried near his maternal grandparents and great grandparents, who had lived in tiny Turner (population 2,454 as of 2020) a hundred years ago.

Jim said we needed to visit Hardin’s grave on Dec. 23 — the anniversary of his birth. I said no, it’s too close to Christmas and the weather would be terrible. The idea was shelved, although it reared its head from time to time. Eventually Jim took his leave of the DH and devoted more of his attention to life in Silverton and working on his wife’s publication.

Then October 2022 arrived. Oregon Public Broadcasting announced it would be airing a new documentary about another late, great Oregon singer: Johnnie Ray, buried in infinitesimal Hopewell.

How late? He died in 1990. How great? Here's what Tony Bennett had to say about him: “I consider Johnnie Ray to be the father of rock ‘n’ roll.”

Handsome in a moody way, Ray was popular in the years immediately preceding rock ‘n’ roll: the early '50s. Born in little Dallas (Oregon, not to be confused with the Big D in Texas) in 1927, he became famous for crooning histrionic tunes.

In 1952, he ruled the American pop charts with a double-sided hit single: “Cry” and “The Little White Cloud That Cried.” The single, a 78 rpm (anybody remember those?), sold more than 2 million copies, and wham — Ray was a teen idol.

He would perform his maudlin songs while tearing his hair, crying and throwing himself onto the floor. He earned such nicknames as “The Prince of Wails” and “The Nabob of Sobs.” Yes, really.

He had an affair with Dorothy Kilgallen and was best man at Judy Garland’s wedding to Mickey Deans in 1969. His singing career had long since washed up in the States, a casualty of his bisexuality and the changing music scene, though he remained wildly popular in the United Kingdom and Australia.

He died of liver failure at age 63, not before being immortalized in song.

Think back to 1982. Remember the opening lines of “Come On Eileen,” the No. 1 hit (in fact, their only hit in the U.S.) by Dexys Midnight Runners?

Poor old Johnnie Ray

Sounded sad upon the radio

Moved a million hearts in mono

Our mothers cried, sang along

Who would blame them?

Well, it was all over when poor old Jimmy Day (as we often called him) heard about the documentary and realized poor old Johnnie Ray was from Dallas, which is not far from … yes! Turner! We could visit two pop stars’ graves in one afternoon!

And, while we were at it, we could visit the Salem National Guard Armory, where Nirvana had once performed! And we could have lunch in Salem! And we could ride the Wheatland Ferry!

That's a lot of exclamation points (!).

I caved and said we could do it on Wednesday, Dec. 21, the day after the winter solstice. No time, I muttered to myself. Too close to Christmas, too much to do. Weather will be brutal. Cemeteries will be muddy.

Dec. 21 dawned fair and mild. I was almost disappointed: Golden sun wasn’t the right mood lighting for visiting graves.

Jim collected me at the DH, and we moseyed over to Dallas, a fairly typical small Willamette Valley town. We headed up a hill to a forgotten-seeming corner of the place. As we drove into the cemetery, it occurred to me: How are we going to find this grave?

Almost immediately I spied a sign that read simply “Tim Hardin.” How obliging. We pulled up and paid our respects to Mr. Hardin. His plain headstone lay flat on the ground.

“He sang from his heart,” it read. Apparently, he had touched more lives than I had realized.

The sun illuminated this silent yard full of tilted headstones succumbing to lichen, many illegible. As I stood thinking that even the sunlight didn’t seem especially cheery in this place, an eerie wail whirred up out of nowhere and split the quiet. What could that be?

Suddenly I knew. I looked at my phone: noon straight up. Little old Turner has a noon whistle! Just like Silverton, 20 miles away, where we visited my grandparents when I was a kid. My dad said the whistle meant it was time for everyone to take a lunch break.

As the siren petered out, we got back in the car and headed off to Salem. We stopped at the armory, which I’d passed many times. Previously home to many pop and rock concerts, it’s now a National Guard recruiting station.

You’d never know that Kurt Cobain and company had damaged a few teen-spirit ears in that mid-century nondescript building.

After lunch, we drove to the Wheatland Ferry, listening to Tim Hardin’s first album. If I’d ever listened to him before, I didn’t recognize the music. Tasteful folk-style arrangements and a vulnerable-sounding voice with a bit of a catch in it — a little like Cat Stevens. I can see why people enjoy his music.

We spent a pleasant two or three minutes crossing the Willamette. I had a sense of déjà vu; I must have ridden this quiet little ferry at some point during my childhood.

We motored into Hopewell, a wide spot in the road adjacent to Dallas. The Hopewell Cemetery spreads out on a small hill below Hopewell Community Church.

Now this, I thought, is a view. Bordered by filbert orchards (OK, hazelnuts, if you’re not from around here), the hill affords an excellent view of the Willamette Valley at its finest: fields of produce on a floodplain that extends to the Salem hills. The sunlight enhanced the rich green of trees and plants.

But … how we were going to find the grave this time? A man was just getting into his pickup when Jim approached him. “Looking for anyone in particular?” the man asked. “Johnnie Ray,” Jim said.

The man pointed at two small white buildings that must house tools for cemetery care. “Go to the far corner of the second building, and it’s seven rows down the hill,” the man said as he waved and drove off. Guess it's not the first time he’d been asked about Johnnie Ray.

John Alvin Ray has another simple, flat headstone. No sweet words on this one, just birth and death dates. I thought of his dramatic music and his somewhat turbulent, too-short life as I drank in the soothing view.

There was one more stop on our itinerary: the Johnnie Ray exhibit at the Polk County Historical Museum in Rickreall. But it was not to be.

Though we pulled up well before the posted closing time of 4 p.m., the place was locked up tight. I was disappointed; I wanted the information from the exhibit to round out my article. But that, dear reader, will have to wait for another time.