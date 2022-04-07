Local Ukrainian artist sells artwork to aid her homeland

Oregon artist Tatyana Ostapenko paints the historically disempowered people of her homeland — post-Soviet Ukraine — and is now donating 100% of every piece sold to GlobalGiving’s Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund.

Her work is on display at The Arts Center in Corvallis, 700 SW Madison Ave., alongside that of Tim Timmerman, now through May 16. She lives in Portland, and this will be her first exhibit in Corvallis.

“All my work is motivated by my formative years in post-Soviet Ukraine,” Ostapenko said. “I paint everyday moments and people who do not get representation. I paint women who our society would deem past their prime, although they are the backbone of society.”

The artist left Ukraine when she was 18 years old and waited until she was in her mid-30s to attend art school at Portland State University. Although she always loved art as a child, it was not a realistic career path in her country.

“The world I grew up in wasn’t gentle and accommodating,” Ostapenko said. “Going to art school wasn’t really an option.”

An apt representation of Ostapenko’s work is a large mural she painted on the Italian restaurant Nostrana in Portland that depicts middle-aged Eastern European women in headscarves holding flowers and gazing out over the landscape. But the artist paints people of all walks of life, and her pieces are available to view on her Instagram account, @postsovietart.

Raising funds for Ukraine

Ostapenko decided to donate 100% of her proceeds to GlobalGiving because that organization distributes funds to the most vulnerable populations and also supports independent journalists.

As soon as Russia invaded Ukraine, Ostapenko knew she had to act fast, while people were paying attention and freshly outraged at the conflict. She began collecting donations for humanitarian aid on her website, tatyanaostapenko.com, the day after the invasion, and has raised well over $60,000 on her artwork alone. Some donations even came in without an order.

“The community support has been astounding and humbling,” she said.

Ostapenko also emphasized how important it is to answer questions and educate Americans on the conflict to disrupt the cycle of “numbing out” on an issue that seemingly does not affect people in the West.

“I want people to see a real person rather than the newsreel.”

Joanna Mann covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

