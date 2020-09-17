Local theater owners pressing forward

The theater, which has had limited success renting streamed movies from its website, has received a shot in the arm from generous donors. Like other businesses in the area, the Darkside is asking for financial help on its website.

“People have shown a lot of faith in what we’re doing,” Turner said. “The best way for us to honor that is to play the long game like we always have.”

He says everything he and his staff have done trying to get the doors open will help them prepare for what he expects will be another disruption of business at some point.

But Turner isn’t rushing to host movies for public viewing.

Other businesses have opened and closed again. He doesn’t want to send the message that “'Well, you opened and it wasn’t safe,’” he said. “We’re not going to open until we’re damn sure we’re not going to close again.”

To create some income, the Darkside is selling T-shirts, popcorn and treats at the theater. Strict cleaning procedures are in place, and maintaining social distancing between employees and customers is a priority. Turner has applied for government assistance, an effort he hopes finds traction soon.