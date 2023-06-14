The Albany area is burgeoning with passionate gardeners and beautiful gardens.

You can see some of them during the Linn County Master Gardeners’ “Through the Garden Gate” tour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 17, which will offer six varied gardens to explore.

During the self-guided tour, you’ll be able to explore gardens overflowing with lush plantings and dozens of inspiring ideas, and talk with Master Gardeners and homeowners about the gardens.

Sharing their gardens is a labor of love for these homeowners. Each garden is a unique expression of the gardener’s personality and gardening style. Some are well established and some are newly planted, but all have much to offer, from Asian-inspired landscapes to burbling stock pond pools, raised-bed veggie gardens to varied ornamental beds and reclaimed brick patios.

Bring your idea notebook and your camera.

Tickets are $15, and are on sale now at the Albany Visitors Association, Urban Ag Supply and Peaceful Valley Farm and Garden Supply. Tickets will also be sold the day of the tour at the Albany Visitors Association, 110 SE Third St. Garden information and driving directions are on the ticket brochure.

Proceeds from the tour will go to support the outreach and education work of the Linn County Master Gardeners Association and its continued collaboration with the Oregon State University Extension Service.