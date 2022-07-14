Linn County Fair performer pens song, records video supporting Ukraine

John Ondrasik, professionally known as Five For Fighting, recently filmed a video with the Ukraine Orchestra that features his new song, “Can One Man Save the World?”

The song focuses on the gallantry of Ukraine President Volodymir Zelensky, who is standing tall as Russia wages war against his country.

Five For Fighting will headline the Linn County Fair Main Stage at 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 15.

The video was created at Kyiv’s Antonov Airport in front of Ukraine’s Mriya, the world’s largest cargo plane, which was heavily damaged by Vladimir Putin’s military invasion of Ukraine.

The song and video are available for download at bit.ly/3Ppjw6f.

Those interested can make a donation at saveourallies.org. All proceeds will go to Save Our Allies, which rescues and serve Americans and Allies in war-torn environments.

On his website, Ondrasik called the event “an honor of a lifetime.”

“In sharing this musical collaboration on such hallowed ground, I saw firsthand the fortitude and grace of the Ukrainian people, who, whether they are playing a violin or driving a tank, will not be deterred by Putin’s atrocities and aggressions,” Ondrasik said.

Ondrasik said he began working with “Save Our Allies” after the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. He said he would like fellow entertainers to band together and create a concert similar to the 1985 Live Aid event later this summer to benefit Ukrainian relief and refugees.

“Can one man, one person, save the world? Not alone they can’t,” Ondrasik said. “Though this song recognizes President Zelensky and all Ukrainians, it is equally about each one of us. I believe we all, as free individuals and free nations, must do our part in ensuring that freedom and liberty is defended when one of our fellow democracies is being decimated. As the last words of our video state: History starts now.”

Ondrasik has had a long and successful musical career, including his platinum-selling and Grammy-nominated album “Five for Fighting”. He has recorded six studio LPs, including two that have been certified platinum, “America Town” and “The Battle for Everything.”

He has written several Top 10 hits including “100 Years,” “World” and “Superman (It’s Not Easy).”

His music has been featured in numerous TV shows and films, including “The Blind Side,” “Hawaii Five-O” and “Code Black.”

The concert at the fair is free with paid fair admission, although reserved seating is available at www.linncountyfair.com.