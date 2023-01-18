Linn County Cultural Coalition calls for grant proposals

The Linn County Cultural Coalition is accepting proposals for grants to fund projects involving the arts, the humanities and heritage activities in Linn County.

The grants are available to nonprofit organizations with tax-exempt status. An organization or individual sponsored by a qualifying nonprofit may also apply. Full guidelines for applying are available at linnculture.org.

The LCCC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization affiliated with the Oregon State Cultural Trust, a statewide entity established to promote and strengthen cultural activities in Oregon. Through local coalitions such as Linn County’s, the trust distributes funding to all 36 Oregon counties and nine federally recognized tribes.

Grants typically range between $250 and $2,500. Applicants may be awarded less than the full amount requested.

The grant application form is available at linnculture.org. Applications can be submitted online or sent by mail to the Linn County Cultural Coalition, PO Box 69, Albany, OR 97321.

The deadline for completed grant applications is Feb. 3. The coalition board will review the applications and decide on awards within a few weeks of that date.

For further information, call Rebecca Bond at 541-928-0911 or Linda Ziedrich at 503-707-1539.