Linn County Arts Guild reopens Lebanon store

The Linn County Arts Guild had planned to hold a five-year anniversary party for its downtown Lebanon location this spring.
Instead, the store was among the many retail outlets forced to close temporarily due to the social distancing requirements imposed in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The Linn County Arts Guild Gifts and Gallery reopened with a limited schedule on June 4, and the members are now hoping that business will rebound. The leadership of the Linn Courts Arts Guild acknowledges that it has been a rough stretch for the nonprofit organization.
The store is run as a cooperative. Artists pay for the display space they use in the store, and members of the coalition volunteer their time to run the shop.
“We all pay to work here,” joked Steve Rice, president of the Linn County Arts Guild.
During the nearly three months that the location was closed, the guild did not require artists to keep up with the payments for their spaces, said Vice President Terry Myers.
“A lot of the artists chose to pay anyway, their rent, while we were closed, but some of them really couldn’t afford to,” Myers said. “We have some of our artists who live on being a vendor, going to all the activities and selling as a vendor. Luckily, the internet has helped keep it going.”
As a result, for the past few months the guild has had to keep up with its own rent payments for the downtown store without the usual support from the artists who share the space.
“It’s a major concern,” said Cathy Avilez, the secretary for the organization.
The Linn County Arts Guild was founded about 11 years ago. For the first several years the group shared its work at various venues and shows. Maintaining their own space downtown is something the group is proud of and wants to sustain.
“We’re loath to give up our location here. We worked awfully hard to get our place established here,” Rice said.
He had received an update from the organization’s treasurer, and the group has enough funds in reserve to get through the next three or four months.
Avilez said the key is for customers to return to the store now that the doors are open.
“It will depend on how business progresses. If it picks up like it was before, we should be fine,” Avilez said.
Avilez also noted the importance of events, such as the Lebanon Downtown Association’s First Friday tours, which draw people downtown. Those events have also been canceled in recent months, but Avilez is hopeful that a way can be found to bring them back while also following state health guidelines.
“First Fridays really help us out with the working crowd,” Avilez said.
The shop at 605 S. Main St. is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Rice said the schedule is limited because not all members of the coalition feel comfortable returning to work.
“We still have a couple of members who are concerned about their health. They don’t want to work in the store,” Rice said.
Myers noted that many members of the cooperative are senior citizens.
“They are a little bit more cautious,” Myers said.
The store is following social distancing guidelines and even has masks available for customers to take. They are free, but donations will be accepted.
