Linn County Arts Guild reopens Lebanon store

As a result, for the past few months the guild has had to keep up with its own rent payments for the downtown store without the usual support from the artists who share the space.

“It’s a major concern,” said Cathy Avilez, the secretary for the organization.

The Linn County Arts Guild was founded about 11 years ago. For the first several years the group shared its work at various venues and shows. Maintaining their own space downtown is something the group is proud of and wants to sustain.

“We’re loath to give up our location here. We worked awfully hard to get our place established here,” Rice said.

He had received an update from the organization’s treasurer, and the group has enough funds in reserve to get through the next three or four months.

Avilez said the key is for customers to return to the store now that the doors are open.

“It will depend on how business progresses. If it picks up like it was before, we should be fine,” Avilez said.