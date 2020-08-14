Lend me your ears: OSU Theatre presents audio version of 'Macbeth'

Imagine you are Macbeth, a brave Scottish general in the 11th century who will stop at nothing to be king.
You are on a battlefield, and you can hear an arrow go whizzing by your head.
Later, you’re on a heath with the sounds of witches swirling around you.
Director Elizabeth Helman wants people to feel immersed in Oregon State University Theatre’s audio drama performance of William Shakespeare’s “Macbeth.”
“We really want to inspire the imagination of our audience to see the world we’re creating and visualize it for themselves,” Helman said.
The audio drama is this year’s Bard in the Quad production. It won’t be held at its usual venue on OSU’s Memorial Union Quad because of state restrictions on public gatherings.
So it’s been renamed “Bard in Your Yard,” and will be available for download from OSU Theatre’s "Dam the Distance" podcast and all major podcast platforms beginning Friday, Aug. 14.
It is free to download, but patrons also have the option of purchasing “virtual tickets” at different price points to support current and future work by the OSU Theatre program (see content box for details).
To mark the 15th season of Bard in the Quad, Helman said she also considered productions of “The Comedy of Errors” and “Much Ado About Nothing,” but thought they relied too much on visual humor.
“Macbeth” was a better fit for the format.
“This was something we could have a lot of fun with, because there are so many supernatural elements to it,” she said. “The way the action develops in the play really lends itself to creating a rich audioscape that could be supported by music and sound effects.”
Helman has always written an adaptation of the script for Bard in the Quad productions, making cuts and changes as needed.
In 2010, she wrote a Prohibition era, New Orleans jazz-style version of “Macbeth,” inspired by Quentin Tarantino movies.
The audio drama will have a more historical Scottish setting. It also includes original music composed by Alyson Fewless, a recent OSU graduate.
“The music takes you back to that 11th century world, but it has a supernatural twist with all the witches and psychological drama,” Helman said.
Helman got very specific in writing the audio stage directions to best describe the sound in scenes. For example, “You can hear Lady Macbeth’s cackle and her voice is echoing down a corridor.”
She garnered inspiration from watching the "Lord of the Rings” trilogy and early seasons of “Game of Thrones” to create a soundscape, so that everyone could envision the same world before they started rehearsals.
“It’s been challenging, but also really fun to create these environments of sound,” Helman said.
Student sound designer Josh Gasaway, a senior and new media communications major, agreed with Helman.
“Making some of the spooky soundscapes has been really fun,” he said.
Gasaway, who played Tybalt in last summer’s Bard in the Quad production of “Romeo and Juliet,” has spent 15-20 hours a week working on the audio drama remotely from his parents' house in Eagle, Idaho.
“Basically, I’m finding sound files, making sounds, and editing together all of the actors’ audio and placing in Foley sounds, such as closing doors, ambience like wind, or adding any effects to voices,” he said.
The process is similar to how you make voiceovers for animated films, Helman said.
Gasaway has an interest in sound design and previous experience from the courses he’s taken. He also did his own sound editing for a play he directed in OSU Theatre’s Spring One-Act Festival.
For “Macbeth,” he used Adobe Audition and a podcast setup to record and edit everything.
Helman lauded Gasaway’s effort on “an extremely complicated project.”
“There are so many elements to Macbeth with the amount of dialogue, sound effects and music he needs to edit together, and he’s doing amazing work in bringing our vision to life,” she said.
One of the unexpected benefits of doing an audio drama and having everyone work remotely is that Helman was able to cast more people.
The 25-person cast, which has rehearsed in smaller groups via Zoom since the end of June, features current OSU students, community members and Bard in the Quad alumni.
Helman called it a “Bard family reunion.” Some of actors previously appeared in her Shakespeare productions from five to 10 years ago.
“We have people from all over the country and all over the world,” she said.
This included one former student who participated in the production from Lancaster, United Kingdom.
“He Zoomed in at 3 o’clock in the morning, their time, to be at rehearsals,” Helman said.
The only big rehearsals that included everyone were the first read-throughs and the Act I recording sessions. Cast members were left to their own devices to record lines individually and send the sound files to Gasaway.
Helman said she realizes not everyone has access to good recording equipment. Some cast members used their cellphone microphones and quiet spaces to record.
“We’re learning, too,” she said. “As this pandemic and remote interactions go on, people are getting better and better at figuring out how to work with technology more effectively.”
Helman added, “We have some really strong performances coming out of this, and I think people are going to be impressed with the work the cast has done.”
Gasaway said his favorite part of the production was “listening to all of the amazing choices every person has made” with their voice acting work.
He thinks audiences will enjoy the sound effects, and recommends they use headphones to get the “most intimate experience.”
“We’re doing some fun audio tricks with the witches, such as panning them around your headphones (from left to right) to make it sound more supernatural,” Gasaway said.
Helman is hopeful people will find creative and satisfying ways of listening to a familiar story in a new way.
She already has her own listening plans, which she is calling “Bard in Her Yard.”
“Honor the tradition of Bard (in the Quad), which is to gather together with people and a picnic and really enjoy some Shakespeare,” Helman said.
