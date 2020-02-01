Lebanon photographer's works on display at bank

The works of Lebanon photographer Ken Bolf will be featured from February 3 through March 31 at Umpqua Bank, 777 Park St., Lebanon.

"This display is a mixture of new and recent work," Bolf said, "including images of sandhill cranes, bald eagles, a blue heron and a great horned owl." About halfway through the exhibit, the photographer will switch out several color shots for black-and-white images from Oregon's Crook, Lake and Grant counties.

Bank hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

See more of Bolf's work at www.kenbolfphotography.com.

