The first summer musical produced by the Lebanon Association for Theatre Arts (LAFTA) was intended to be a one-time event.
The organization wanted to raise money to install a new sound system in the Lebanon High School auditorium. That project was completed, but there was more work to be done at the auditorium, and of even greater importance, putting on a summer musical is great fun.
As a result, instead of a single show, a tradition was born. On July 24-28, LAFTA will present “The Music Man” as its 10th annual summer production.
Terri Krebs, the founder and director of LAFTA, said “The Music Man” was not the organization's first choice. Each year, LAFTA conducts a survey of its audience and its membership, as well as the cast and crew, to see which works are at the top of the wish list.
The most requested show was “The Sound of Music.” But a national tour is being made of that musical this year, including performances in Portland. Because of this proximity, LAFTA’s request was turned down by the Rodgers & Hammerstein agency, which still oversees the duo’s catalog.
“The Music Man” was the second choice, and it is a good fit for a community theater. It has a large cast (approximately 65 members) and there are parts for both adults and children. The show will also feature a 20-member pit orchestra.
Including the crew, about 120 people are involved in the production.
“It’s a good story with a happy ending,” Krebs said. “There are side stories throughout it. It’s one we can have kids in; it’s very kid-friendly.”
Diane Allen is the director and Trish Wagner is the assistant director. Stacy McAllister is the primary choreographer, with assistance from her daughter, Natalie.
Kate Caffarella, the choir teacher at West Albany High School, is the musical director and her husband, Jason Caffarella, plays a leading role as Professor Harold Hill.
For Jason Caffarella, the story and the iconic songs explain the enduring popularity of “The Music Man.” Community is one of the primary themes of the piece, and the growth of the characters is easy to follow, he said.
“And it’s got toe-tapping tunes the audience knows and can follow along with,” said Caffarella, who is a music instructor at Linn-Benton Community College.
The cast is a mix of veterans and newcomers. This is Jason Caffarella’s fourth year performing in the musical and it is the eighth performance for Janet Crossan, who plays Mrs. Paroo.
“It’s just something for me to come to in the summer. It gets me out, so I meet new people,” said Crossan, who is a music teacher at Cascade and Riverview schools.
Among the newcomers to the cast is Brittanie Sorensen, who is playing the role of Marian the librarian. Sorensen moved to Sweet Home from La Grande in 2017 and is a second-grade teacher at Holley Elementary.
She is an experienced performer and joining the cast here was an easy decision.
“I love it, it’s been really fun,” Sorenson said. “It’s one of the best ways of making friends. All of my best friends were made through theater experiences.”
Sorensen is not alone in coming from outside Lebanon to take part in the show. Cast members come from as far as Monmouth, Krebs said.
Preparing for the show is a lengthy process. Each January, the LAFTA leadership picks the show for the year and begins work on the production. Auditions are held in early May and rehearsals begin in mid-May.
This is a significant time investment for the volunteer cast and crew.
“Yes, it’s a lot of work, but it’s also a lot of fun,” Crossan said.
Sorensen noted that the final weeks of rehearsal are the hardest. Practicing the same parts over and over without an audience becomes difficult. The hard work, however, is worth it when the curtain goes up.
“When you get all the energy from the audience, that’s when the show comes alive,” Sorensen said.
As always, proceeds from the show will support a good cause.
“All of the profits go back to the Lebanon community,” Krebs said. “Every year, we give money to each band, choir and theater teacher in the Lebanon schools. Last year, it was $3,000 total.”
LAFTA is also working to support the new theater program at Seven Oak Middle School. LAFTA has donated $3,000 for lights and to help get the theater going.
“We always have a project in mind that we’re raising money for,” Krebs said.
