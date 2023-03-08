The Ladies of Laughter “Funny & Fabulous Tour” will visit Corvallis at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 11, appearing at the Whiteside Theatre.

The show is put on by winners and best talent from its national competition, and will feature Boston native Kelly MacFarland, the 2016 Ladies of Laughter “Professional” winner.

MacFarland has an extensive resume including comedy clubs, theaters, colleges, festivals, television appearances and entertaining U.S. troops overseas. She was first runner-up in the Boston Comedy Festival, and voted Best of the Fest at the Aspen Rooftop Comedy Festival.

Joining MacFarland is Alycia Cooper, the 2014 Ladies of Laughter “Professional” winner. Her global stand-up has entertained troops in Japan, Korea, Guam, Oman, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Djibouti, Africa.

Cooper was featured in Essence Magazine as “One to Watch.” Her fifth comedy album, “Let Alycia Be Alycia,” cracked the Billboard Top 10 to rave reviews on Itunes. She recently was the Featured Comic of the Month on Sirius Satellite Radio’s Laugh 98.

Ladies of Laughter continues its mission of highlighting talented women in comedy by presenting Meaghan Gross, a native of Edmonds, Washington. Gross caught the eyes of Ladies of Laughter with her writing and deadpan delivery.

She officially started doing stand-up comedy six years ago, and regularly performs with Susan Jones, Alex Elkin and Tommy Savitt.

Tickets to the show are $35 in advance or $40 at the door. To purchase tickets, call 541-752-0437 or visit whitesidetheatre.org.