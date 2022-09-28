It's the season to head south (the birds, not you!)

It’s fall migration season, and free, family-friendly migratory bird events and celebrations are planned at the two local wildlife refuges.

The first is the “HUGE Migratory Bird Celebration!!!!,” set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Ankeny Hill Nature Center, 130 Ankeny Hill Road SE, Jefferson. Live birds from Chintimini Wildlife Center will be on hand from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A bluebird presentation will take place at 11 a.m., and participants can take home a free bluebird box. Other features include a bird obstacle course; migration journeys in which you can help fly birds to La Laja, Mexico; motus tower information and project updates; the Wild Goose Nature Store onsite, with bird books and gifts for purchase; and games, arts and crafts, information, demonstrations and more.

The Ankeny center will also offer bird walks and bird activities from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2. Bird walks led by the Salem Audubon Society are set for 8, 9 and 10 a.m. Family activities will take place in the Gehlar Hall Outdoor Classroom.

The William L. Finley National Wildlife Refuge at 26208 Finley Refuge Road, south of Corvallis, has planned bird walks and a bird education station from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5. Come to Woodpecker Loop for the festivities, which include a very “birdy” lunch outing with the Corvallis Audubon Society Education Team, bird walks on the loop trail a chance to ask all your bird questions.

Migration bookmarks will be given out at all events. Visit https://www.ankenyhillnaturecenter.org for more information.