Oregon State Parks will host Spring Whale Watch Week in person along the Oregon Coast, Tuesday, March 28, through Sunday, April 2.

Every year, thousands of gray whales pass through Oregon’s waters in the spring on their journey home from the calving lagoons in Mexico, and the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department invites visitors to the coast to see them.

Trained volunteers will be stationed from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily at 17 sites to help visitors spot whales, share information and answer questions. The sites are some of the best places to watch for whales on the Oregon Coast.

A map of volunteer-staffed sites is available online on the official event webpage, http://bit.ly/3ySGWuq. The nearest site to the mid-Willamette Valley is in Newport.

An estimated 18,000 gray whales are expected to swim past Oregon’s shores from late March through June as part of their annual migration back toward Alaska. The migration perfectly coincides with spring break week for many.

The Whale Watching Center in Depoe Bay will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, through Sunday, April 2. Visitors can enjoy interactive whale exhibits and take in the panoramic ocean views. Binoculars are provided. Rangers from Oregon State Parks will be on hand to answer questions about whales.

A list of whale-watching safety tips is available at https://visittheoregoncoast.com/beach-safety.