'Iron Thespian' competition goes digital

It was a hit, Kohler said. “Everyone said, ‘Oh, my God, this is so great, we can’t wait to do it again.’”

But with the mid-valley self-isolating to avoid the coronavirus, Kohler knew the only way to serve up a second round was to make the show digital.

So that’s what she organized. “Iron Thespian: COVID Clash” will take place over a 24-hour span this Friday and Saturday, May 16.

The same rules will apply: write for 12 hours, rehearse for 12 hours, perform. And oh, yes, there will be secret ingredients, which could be a specific prop, a required word, maybe a plot element. Stay tuned.

On top of all that will be the additional challenge of not leaving the house to come up with whatever might be needed to get on with the show.

“It’s going to force actors and directors to come up with, ‘What are we going to do for props and costumes if we only can use what we have at home right now?’” Kohler said.

The signup form for “Iron Thespian: COVID Clash” is available on the Majestic’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/majestictheatre.