Indigenous exhibit set for The Arts Center

Always_Here_ Steph Littlebird.jpg

Steph Littlebird's piece "Always Here" is part of an exhibit of Indigenous art opening Friday, Dec. 9, at The Arts Center in Corvalllis.

The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave. in Corvallis, will host “Always Here” Dec. 9 through Jan. 21.

This transformative exhibition in the Main Gallery will feature four native artists: Amber Ball, Anthony Hudson/Carla Rossi, Steph Littlebird and Matthew Earl Williams. “Always Here” seeks to interrupt the conventional constructs surrounding Indigenous art and change how viewers define art created by Native artists with direct ancestral connections to local lands. The exhibit focuses on the contemporary Native experience by responding to the past, present and future of Native identities.

The Arts Center invites visitors of all ages to attend, especially those interested in being surprised and challenged by innovative approaches to traditional Indigenous crafts and processes. Artist talks by Anthony Hudson and Matthew Earl Williams are set for 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at the opening reception. A supplemental community performance, “Storytelling with Marta Lu Clifford,” will take place at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.

The center’s exhibitions are free to the public. Normal gallery hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

