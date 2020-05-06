How do you solve a problem like corona? Mid-valley venues find workarounds for lack of shows
Apologies to the Lebanon Association for Theatre Arts, but since it was just about to hold auditions for “The Sound of Music” when the state shut down, it seems appropriate to ask …
How do you solve a problem like corona?
How do you book a band or cast a play?
How do you meet your buddies at the cinema?
No movies, no stage plays, not even a matinee?
If you’re a mid-valley live entertainment venue, the answer is: You don’t. But to some extent, you can improvise, adapt and overcome.
Gov. Kate Brown said last week some parts of Oregon could start reopening as soon as May 15, depending on the availability of virus testing and contact tracing. But nobody is expecting that “some parts” will include cineplexes or theater stages anytime soon.
That means mid-valley theater owners and community directors — all of whom reluctantly postponed or canceled shows last month after the governor first issued her stay-at-home order - are now postponing or canceling their next rounds of engagements.
LAFTA had planned April auditions for “The Sound of Music” and hoped to put the show onstage in July. Now the plan is to wait a year.
The Lebanon community theater group uses Lebanon High School for its practices and performances. With the building shut and no clear indication it will reopen before students come back in the fall, show organizers didn’t think it was wise to proceed.
“How do you get a group of people together — that is, an ensemble of nuns singing — if you can’t be together?” Director Terri Krebs said. “It’s just the unknowns.”
The good news, Krebs said, is that she and the other show volunteers now have a year to get everything else in place, from props to costumes to sets. They’ve already proposed dates: July 21-25, 2021.
“So if you’re an audience member, mark it on your calendar,” she said. “If you’re planning on auditioning, watch the website (lafta.webs.com). We’ll let you know when.”
Albany Civic Theater had hoped to produce “Fly Babies” in April, “9 to 5” in May and “Dracula” in June. Directors for the three shows had already held auditions and announced cast lists.
ACT is still committed to producing all three shows whenever restrictions ease, President Dean Keeling said. The group is less sure about the children’s summer camp show, “Frozen Jr.,” and the following show, “Moon Over Buffalo.”
“If we’re able to do it, we’ll do it — if we’re not, we’re not,” Keeling said simply.
In the meantime, “9 to 5” and “Dracula” are continuing to move forward, using Zoom for both group rehearsals and one-on-one vocal direction.
Assistant director Mirinda Keeling said cast members for "9 to 5" eagerly turn out for both rehearsals and theme nights. So far they’ve held Big Hair Night, Scarf Day, Big Hat Day, Dress-up Night and a combined birthday party.
“Morale is really high,” she said. “Everyone really wants to do the show.”
In Corvallis, the Majestic Theatre took a different tack. Instead of working around the planned schedule, theater directors simply ditched it and started staging new shows — via livestream.
The Saturday night “Majesticpiece Theatre” has proved so popular that the organization is now adding Fridays and Sundays to the mix, said Rachel Kohler, the Majestic’s program assistant for education. Friday Night Funny, local improv and comedy sketches, will be at 7:30 p.m. Fridays. New Play Showcase, works by local playwrights, will be at 2:30 p.m. Sundays.
“When did we decide that? Time has no meaning,” Kohler said wryly.
She does know the Saturday shows, which started April 6, have been a hit for audiences and crews. Between 60 and 120 people have tuned in for the various livestreams, and more go back later to watch the YouTube uploads.
Directors of the Saturday shows — all of which are in the public domain, to avoid copyright infringements — have been putting together one per week. That includes auditions as well as performances.
This month, however, the Majestic plans a show with an even quicker turnaround: a 24-hour project called Iron Thespian. Teams gather to write a play in just 12 hours and thespians have to act out the show in the next 12.
The 24-hour challenge will take place May 15-16, and signups are available on the Majestic’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/majestictheatre.
The performance center last did an Iron Thespian project this past August, and it was a lot of fun, Kohler said.
“Everything that goes wrong is just part of the hilarity,” she said. “We think it will transfer very well to an online (environment). There’s all kinds of different things that can go wrong.”
The Whiteside Theatre in Corvallis, which offered both movies and live shows in pre-pandemic times, is pursuing a couple of different options while it waits to reopen.
In July, Executive Director Jen Waters said, she’s hoping Oregon is going to have loosened restrictions enough for small gatherings, of perhaps fewer than a dozen people. That would be enough to get together a band or burlesque group for a livestream performance, and to set up a Venmo tip jar to help support the artists.
In the meantime, on Wednesdays during May and June, anyone with a Netflix account is invited to join a watch party for the movie of the week and to participate in a group chat during the show.
The viewings are free, but if anyone feels like making a donation to the theater in the meantime, Waters is glad to have it.
“It’s not necessarily direct fundraising, but it’s keeping people aware that we’re still not operating; that we’re still out there and trying to keep our programming continuing,” she said.
Restaurants and local shops will benefit more quickly from an economic reopening than theaters, Waters said, simply by nature of the business.
“It’s still going to be harder for theaters because we need lots of people, and we can’t have lots of people,” she said.
However, she added, the bottom line is “letting people know we’re doing good, we’re hanging in there.”
Mid-valley movie theaters are finding creative ways to do promotions that also pick up a few dollars.
In Sweet Home, the Rio Theatre has been holding hotdog, candy and popcorn nights for curbside pickup, with the next one scheduled for Friday and Saturday. In Corvallis, the Darkside ordered locally printed commemorative COVID-19 T-shirts to sell, available online through darksidecinema.com.
In Albany, Rod and Denise Bigner of the Pix took 60 “Star Wars” popcorn buckets left over from their last screening in the series and sold out advance orders of popcorn for Monday curbside sales in just two hours.
May the Fourth is considered Star Wars Day among fans, which gave the Bigners the idea. They are considering a chocolate truffle sale for Mother’s Day and may do other special events, such as a Frozen Banana Day.
Rod Bigner said the theater was swamped with calls for the popcorn buckets, some from people who said they didn’t even necessarily want the snack — they just wanted to support the venue.
“We really appreciate all the support and reaction to the sale,” he said. “That’s heartwarming.”
No one would choose the current situation, said Rachel Kohler of the Majestic, but it’s been wonderful to see the outpouring of creativity from everyone involved — and to know it’s helping people on more levels than strictly entertainment.
It takes a particular mindset to devote hundreds of hours to a project — lines learned, costumes sewn, props created, music practiced — that’s going to be in front of an audience for just a handful of days and then disappear, Kohler said. Yet community theater volunteers do this over and over and over again.
“I and a lot of people depend on theater for sanity,” she said. “That’s a very specific subset of human beings (who) literally require theater to function at an optimal level. So being able to provide that in a minimal way as an organization has been incredibly rewarding.”
“It’s outreach,” she went on. “It’s a form of mental health care. It’s keeping the community alive. It’s everything we need to do as a community theater, because community is the important part of community theater.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.