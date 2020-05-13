Home truths: Travel bans force photographers to narrow their focus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Social distancing and travel bans may be necessary for the health and safety of everyone, but they limit photographers in what and where they can go out to shoot.

The Willamette Valley PhotoArts Guild may prove the most interesting pictures you can take are the ones closer to home or even in your own backyard.

The guild encouraged its members to have their cameras ready to take pictures at home or wherever they go on walks for an online gallery. “Field Trip: Socially Distanced Photo Excursions,” which features photo collections by 20 photographers from March-May, is available to view on the guild’s website (see box for details).

Guild member Rich Bergeman says photographers can find something nearby that satisfies their urge to take pictures. He said several guild members saw the photo excursions as a “release valve,” because people get frustrated with the limited activities they can do around the house.

“Personally, I think it always does an artist some good to work within some restrictions and see what he or she can do,” he said.

The guild, which formed in 1985 and currently has 40 members, would normally travel for a spring day trip along the South Coast, taking photos of the low tide near Coos Bay.