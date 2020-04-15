Home entertainment: Mid-valley arts mavens share their Top 5 pandemic picks

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

OK, mid-valley, you've had more than three weeks since Gov. Kate Brown told you all to stay home. You've had plenty of time to marinate in books, movies and Netflix.

We're betting by now you're looking for something new. So we asked some of the top art purveyors of Linn and Benton counties to share their favorite artists with you.

Sit back, settle into your self-isolation headquarters and check out the Top 5 lists of the best of the best, coming to you from People Who Do Art and Know Things.

Top 5 long reads

"A forced or voluntary quarantine is a great excuse to read one of those really long novels that you have always meant to get around to," said Scott Givens of Browsers' Bookstore, which has shops in both Albany and Corvallis. "Here are a few that I have found either personally compelling or frequently requested in the bookstore.

"I'm only dealing with books now thought of as single-volume novels, so works like Knausgaard's 'My Struggle,' Tolkien's 'Lord of the Rings,' Proust's 'Remembrance of Things Past' aren't included."