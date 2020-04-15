Home entertainment: Mid-valley arts mavens share their Top 5 pandemic picks

OK, mid-valley, you've had more than three weeks since Gov. Kate Brown told you all to stay home. You've had plenty of time to marinate in books, movies and Netflix.
We're betting by now you're looking for something new. So we asked some of the top art purveyors of Linn and Benton counties to share their favorite artists with you.
Sit back, settle into your self-isolation headquarters and check out the Top 5 lists of the best of the best, coming to you from People Who Do Art and Know Things.
Top 5 long reads
"A forced or voluntary quarantine is a great excuse to read one of those really long novels that you have always meant to get around to," said Scott Givens of Browsers' Bookstore, which has shops in both Albany and Corvallis. "Here are a few that I have found either personally compelling or frequently requested in the bookstore.
"I'm only dealing with books now thought of as single-volume novels, so works like Knausgaard's 'My Struggle,' Tolkien's 'Lord of the Rings,' Proust's 'Remembrance of Things Past' aren't included."
"Moby-Dick," by Herman Melville: "Quite probably, the most stunning novel I have read in my life. It's not for everyone, and I've had people tell me they tried it once and found it boring, then tried it again and found it compelling. If you can rejoice in details, and if you're ready for a post-modern novel written 100-plus years before the term 'post-modern' was coined, then now is the time."
"The Count of Monte Cristo," by Alexandre Dumas: "If you want something a little more fast-paced than 'Moby-Dick,' this epic novel of revenge is for you. It's a plot-driven narrative that keeps going and has inspired who-knows-how many bad movies; the book is infinitely better than any of them."
"Middlemarch," by George Eliot (Mary Anne Evans): "A historical novel (written in the 1870s, set in the 1830s covering life in a small English town. Interestingly, it had a slow growth in popularity, and what do you notice about the early fans: Emily Dickinson, Edith Simcox, Virginia Woolf ... yep, they're all women.
"The novel deals with women's roles and marriage, and it wasn't really until the mid-20th century that it began to receive consistent critical acclaim, and it has become a favorite of modern readers of Victorian novels."
"Hawaii," by James Michener: "I'm not sure if the book is great or it's simply that a lot of people vacation there, but this is by far the most requested Michener book.
"James Michener pioneered the modern epic historical novel, and eventually had a team of researchers to tell him what to put in his novels."
"Gone With the Wind," by Margaret Mitchell. "Yes, you've seen the movie, but have you read the book? Did you even know it won both the Pulitzer Prize and the National Book Award?"
Browsers' Bookstore is offering curbside pickup at both Albany and Corvallis shops and is still ordering new books for customers with free shipping for purchases of $15 or more. The shop's website is https://www.browsersbookstore.com.
Top 5 illustrated books to inspire hope
Stuck at home with your kids? Grass Roots Books & Music of Corvallis has some suggestions, especially for people who like great art with their stories.
"Picture books aren't just for young children," writes Tiffany Harlan, manager and book buyer. "They can be small masterpieces pairing words and art, easily read in a few minutes but encapsulating a world of ideas to ponder long after the pages are closed."
Here are five of Harlan's favorites, all of which encourage "kindness and connection," and can be read alone or as a family.
"The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse," by Charlie Mackesy.
"Zen and Happiness," by Jon J. Muth.
"Love," by Matt de la Peña, illustrated by Loren Long.
"All the World," by Liz Garton Scanlon, illustrated by Marla Frazee.
"Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth," by Oliver Jeffers.
Grass Roots Books, grassrootsbookstore.com, is accepting phone and website orders, with curbside pickup and direct-to-home shipping. The shop is also publishing an email, The Grass Roots Irregular, with reviews and customer submissions. All are invited to sign up at groots@peak.org.
Top 5 sketch comedy shows you may have missed
Michael Winder is the events and production manager for the Russell Tripp Performance Center at Linn-Benton Community College in Albany. But he really considers himself a connoisseur of sketch comedy shows.
"I wouldn't call these picks 'obscure,' but they are considerably less well known than 'Saturday Night Live' level things," he said. "All of them feature someone who went on to become much more famous or win an Oscar, etc., so this could also be called 'Top 5 Sketch Shows Featuring Someone Before They Were Super Famous.'"
"Human Giant," MTV, 2007-8
"Paul Scheer, Rob Huebel and Azia Ansari were all alums from the famous Upright Citizens Brigade comedy school, with sketches developed via improvisation and refined to form tight, absurd, high-energy blasts of humor. Personal favorite: the 'Let's Go!' sketch."
"Exit 57," Comedy Central, 1995-6
"Featuring Stephen Colbert and Amy Sedaris, the show came out of their beginnings at the famed Second City in Chicago. After this, the same troupe made the great 'Strangers With Candy,' also on Comedy Central.
"Great performers all, but it's extra fun watching Colbert and Sedaris, who are just a cut above everyone else. And the sketches have that wonderful energy of performers trying to make each other laugh, which often produces the best comedy, because you know the sketch is being pushed to the limit. Personal favorite: the 'Salmon' sketch."
"That Mitchell and Webb Look," BBC, 2006-10
"One of my all-time favorites, so many top-notch sketches throughout the four series (in America, 'seasons') of this gem. Mostly a comedy duo of Robert Webb and David Mitchell, the show also has a great ensemble supporting cast, featuring future Oscar winner Olivia Colman.
"This show has one of the best blends of super smart, witty, high concept comedy, and really goofball dumb stuff, usually in the same sketch. Personal favorite: too many to list, but it seems morbidly appropriate to recommend the 'Remain Indoors' post-apocalyptic sketch."
"Upright Citizens Brigade," Comedy Central, 1998-2000
"The UCB school has produced a ton of famous comedians over the years, and is up there with Second City as a main producer of just about every funny person on TV you see nowadays. In the late 1990s, the UCB's 'big four' were Matt Besser, Ian Roberts, Matt Walsh and Amy Poehler, and Comedy Central gave them a show.
"UCB is most known for improvisation, and all the sketches in this series were born out of that. They also show the particular UCB comedy philosophy of 'heightening' a scene — in other words, finding what initially makes a scene funny, and then enhancing and elaborating on it to reach new layers and levels of humor.
"Personal favorite: The TV sketches are harder to find online, but you can find lots of UCB improv shows that are amazing — search for 'Assssssscat.'"
"A Bit of Fry & Laurie," BBC, 1989-95
"People know Hugh Laurie from 'House' and the recent 'Avenue 5,' but he actually got his start in sketch comedy in college with Stephen Fry and Emma Thompson. 'A Bit of ...' is just about the smartest sketch show ever produced, but also one of the funniest. Fry and Laurie are both incredibly talented, the writing is impeccable, and the whole thing holds up extremely well all these years later.
"A very worthy successor to Monty Python, and not just because they are British — the links and segues between sketches, the brainy wordplay, the absurd one-liners, all seem very Pythonesque, in a good way. Personal favorite: 'A Word, Timothy.'"
The Russell Tripp Performing Arts Center is on hiatus while campuses are closed and pandemic restrictions are in effect. Watch https://www.linnbenton.edu/current-students/involvement/russell-tripp-performance-center for updates. In the meantime, viewers can find some of these comedy shows streaming in full, but all of them can be found in clips or full episodes on YouTube.
Top 5 artists for comfort listening
In 35 years of owning a record store, Doug DiCarolis of Happy Trails Records in Corvallis has put together plenty of favorites.
"So here are my short lists of 'Comfort Music' that I have been using to help keep my sanity while being stuck at home for such long periods of time," he wrote in an email, adding: "These lists certainly reflect the fact that I am in my late 50s."
King Crimson: "As Jimi Hendrix said when he saw them live, 'This is the greatest band I've ever heard.' They were remarkably groundbreaking and influential, and they are still going today, making amazing unique music."
Frank Zappa: "A genius who has dabbled in about every musical genre that exists. Great guitar player."
Parliament/Funkadelic: "Great funk can be so uplifting and joyful to listen to. These guys are the undisputed champs of the genre. As they say, funk can not only move, it can remove."
John Coltrane: "I am not religious, but when I hear John and his classic '60s quartet play, I get a real spiritual feeling. He is the only artist that can make me cry when I hear him play."
John Zom's Naked City: "When I first heard them in 1989, it blew my mind. It's jazz, it's metal, it's punk, it's pop, and it can be very frightening, too."
Happy Trails continues to take orders from customers via contact through the record store's Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/HappyTrailsRecords/ .
Top 5 films for art in the time of pandemic
A pandemic creates the perfect circumstances to produce great art, according to Paul Turner of Darkside Cinema in Corvallis.
"People are stuck at home, and what's happening is, as humans, we can only be entertained so long and then we have to either learn or create," he said. "'Cause how many (expletive) memes can you look at before it's just not funny anymore?"
As a nation, Turner said — or maybe as a world — "We have to get to the point where isolation breeds art, because art is how we express. Because we cannot go running out into the street and scream. We can't punch this virus right in the nose. So as humans, this is what we do: We figure out another place for this to go."
Here are five examples from Turner and other Darkside staffers of art that has found a place to go:
Le Grand Fromage Paul Turner: "'The Seventh Seal' is probably one of the best films about this, but you have to be in the mood for it. Dystopian black and white just doesn't work if you're looking out at the rain — or it does, I guess."
Lainie Turner, co-owner: "'Death at a Funeral,' the original UK version. Everyone needs a hysterical laughing fit right now."
Joey Bauer, manager: "My choice is M. Night Shyamalan's B-movie masterpiece, 'The Happening.' Widely regarded as a plague-infested pile of garbage, there is no better time to watch this film than now. It has aged like a fine wine that has been sprayed with an infected pesticide, a la Jean Rollins' 'The Grapes of Death' (1978), which is another fine film to watch right now."
Caitlin Stow, snack bar goddess: "Tarsem Singh's 'The Fall' (2006) reminds us that everything we need to know about how to be a good person can be learned from the depths of our own minds, and our own imagination is enough to endure being trapped in a 1920s Los Angeles hospital (or in our own 2020 homes)."
Rachael Vega, snack bar goddess and projectionist: "'The Breakfast Club.' A stretch, I know, but it's a good movie to remind us that a lot of fun can be had in just one room (or one building)."
The Darkside is not currently open, but continues, through its website at https://darksidecinema.com, to sell gift certificates and T-shirts when in stock. Patrons also are invited to subscribe to a streaming service that provides the cinema with 100 percent of the net proceeds from their subscriptions through June 30.
Top 5 shows the Pix loved (but that didn't sell many tickets)
You've got the time now to catch up on what you missed, right? Pix Theatre owners Rod and Denise Bigner offer up these films for your properly socially isolated viewing pleasure:
5. "'Don't Think Twice,' a great story about friendship and success set in the world of improv."
4. "'Danny Collins.' Annette Benning is absolutely charming! CHARMING!"
3. "'Begin Again.' Mark Ruffalo and Kiera Knightley are 'Lost Stars trying to light up the dark.'"
2. "'Captain Fantastic.' Set in the Pacific Northwest. Viggo Mortensen must wrestle with the repercussions of his parenting choices."
1. "'Chef.' Jon Favreau at his best and the inspiration for our 'El Jefe' sandwich!"
The Pix Theatre, in downtown Albany, is not currently open but is selling gift cards through its website at http://www.albanypix.com.
Top 5 musicals for entertainment
The acronym for the community theater group known as Lebanon Association for Theater Arts is LAFTA. And director Terri Krebs believes it is indeed the best medicine.
Here are her top play picks to keep you smiling during a quarantine:
"The Greatest Showman," for choreography, music, casting.
"Wicked," for music "and the lesson we can learn about how our words and actions can affect others for good or bad."
"Maleficent," for music and storyline.
"Frozen," for music, creativity and storyline.
"Beauty and the Beast," for music, choreography, storyline.
LAFTA had hoped to move forward with auditions in May for its summer production, "The Sound of Music," which was to hit the stage in July at Lebanon High School. If that can't happen, the show may be off till next summer, Krebs said. The group still hopes to move forward with a fundraising campaign for speakers.
Top 5 regional groups to check out (when you can)
The Whiteside Theatre in Corvallis has had to cancel both movies and music this spring, but Executive Director Jen Waters has plans for booking local groups once the doors can open again. Here's five she suggests you check out when she does:
"Citizens of the Universe were supposed to play with Sugarhill Gang in March, but since we had to cancel the show we're hoping to get them back with some other local bands.
"We've got two Portland tribute bands booked for fall: Grand Royale is a Beastie Boys tribute band, and Pigs on the Wing is doing their 'Wish You Were Here' tribute in November.
"I also encourage folks to check out their local burlesque, drag and theater scene."
The Majestic does not yet have a reopening date, but has "a ton of fantastic performances coming up," Waters said. Information can be found on its website at https://www.whitesidetheatre.org.
Top 5 authors to escape with during a pandemic
Johanna Spencer has been an actor and director at Albany Civic Theater since 1984. A former member of the board of directors, she is currently ACT's director liaison.
She is poised to be the dialect coach for "Dracula" if and when the season can get back underway. In the meantime, she reads — and has recommendations for you to join her.
William Shakespeare: "I was already on a yearlong quest with Ian Doescher's 'The Shakespeare2020 Project' to read the whole canon with all this time on my hands."
Walt Whitman: "Reading 'Leaves of Grass' is never a mistake. Read it and then go for a wander."
Joan Didion: "Specifically, 'Slouching Towards Bethlehem,' 'The White Album,' 'After Henry' and 'The Year of Magical Thinking.' These will teach you about America and how to love."
Raymond Carver Jr.: "Any collection of short stories ('Will You Please Be Quiet, Please?', 'What We Talk About When We Talk About Love' and 'Cathedral'). Because he is the best minimalist modern writer ever. You can get wrapped up in his world in 20 minutes and live it for days before moving on to the next. I miss his soul."
Kurt Vonnegut: "Master of post modern writing. There are many novels you would recognize: 'Player Piano,' 'Sirens of Titan,' 'Cat's Cradle,' 'God Bless You, Mr. Rosewater,' 'Slaughterhouse-Five' and 'Breakfast of Champions.' However, reading his collection of short stories, 'Welcome to the Monkey House,' will give you a week of immersion in his style and all of it will seem familiar."
Albany Civic Theater shows are currently on hiatus. Watch its website at www.albanycivic.org for rescheduling.
Top 5 books others are reading
The Book Bin's Obadiah Baird is noticing people are turning to comfort reading right now: rereading favorites or new books from authors they have loved.
"I personally am reading a lot of escapist fantasy novels recently," he said, adding, "I would recommend that people consider the kinds of books that have given them the most pleasure and read those authors or genres."
Here are the top 5 best sellers at The Book Bin since the pandemic began:
"The City We Became," by N.K. Jemisin
"The Body," by Bill Bryson
"Tightrope," by Nicolas D. Kristof
"Where the Crawdad Sings," by Delia Owens
"A Long Petal of the Sea," by Isabel Allende
The Book Bin is doing curbside pickup with free delivery within Corvallis or Salem/Keizer city limits and free shipping on any order of more than $15 anywhere within the U.S. Special orders are welcome. The shop can be contacted by calling 541-752-0040 or emailing query@bookbin.com.
Top 5 media distractions
Cate Caffarella and Diane Allen team up to lead student theater productions at West Albany High School. The two have a variety of ways to keep themselves entertained in isolation.
Caffarella: "I love to watch period films — I'm currently into a series called the 'Murdoch Mysteries.' I also confessed I binge-watched the 'Picard' series as soon as CBS All Access released it. I've been a 'Star Trek: The Next Generation' fan since I was a kid. I will probably be revisiting 'Downton Abbey' and others like it before this is all over.
"I return to my 'comfort' books — I've been a fan of L.M. Montgomery since I was a girl and recently bought the entire 'Anne' series for my daughter. I'm rereading all of them and listening to 'Harry Potter' on Audible.
Allen:
Books: "Anything by John Grisham. Even if I've read it before, but especially when something new comes out. I'm not much of a reader, so that's pretty much it."
Movies: "Variety! We bounce all over the place from inspirational to apocalypse. I personally love rewatching some of my favorites from the '80s with my young adult children. And I'll never turn down a chance to watch 'Lord of the Rings,' 'Pirates of the Caribbean,' or 'Harry Potter.'"
TV shows: "Not into binge-watching anything. I can't sit still that long without feeling guilty. So I pace myself watching 'This Is Us.' That's about it."
Musicals: "I love to ask Alexa to play soundtracks while I'm cleaning the house or doing dishes. 'Dear Evan Hansen,' 'Hamilton,' 'School of Rock,' 'Matilda' and 'Mary Poppins Returns' are definitely favorites!"
West Albany High School was among the mid-valley venues that had to shut down production before the end of a show's run because of state restrictions during the pandemic. Watch the website at https://wahs.albany.k12.or.us for details when the next production gets underway.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.