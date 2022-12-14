Holiday concert returns after 3-year hiatus

After a three-year hiatus, the Corvallis Community Band Holiday Concert is back with an ensemble of flutes, trumpets and ballerinas. And it’s free.

The concert has been around for decades, and with a program of familiar favorites such as "Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy" from Tchaikovsky's "The Nutcracker," the concert is sure to bring up feelings of nostalgia, said dance director Megan Skinner.

There are sure to be glittery costumes, holiday classics and a sugar plum fairy, but this year’s performance has a few changes.

The more the merrier

With the last three years being canceled due to the pandemic, and other in-person performances canceled, many musicians ended up performing less, said artistic director and conductor Jim Martinez.

“It's difficult to play without a goal,” he said. That’s why he thinks the band has more members this year. “People are hungry to be playing again,” he said.

Martinez said there are about 60 musicians, with a full set of woodwinds, brass and percussion players.

He said this year's program is a mix of familiar favorites and challenging pieces, in hopes of stretching the group in new directions.

"Chorale and Alleluia" by Howard Hanson is the most challenging piece on the program, with dynamic extremes and somber builds. One of Martinez's favorite pieces in the program, J.S. Bach's "Sheep May Safely Graze," holds a lot of emotional range and feels pastoral, he said.

He describes the act of both audience and musicians listening and playing as “some kind of magic spark.”

“It’s more than hearing notes,” he said.

Sweet dancing

The concert is a marriage of song and dance, with performances by the Corvallis Academy of Ballet and Willamette Apprentice Ballet.

“There’s a lot of magic, light and sweetness,” said Megan Skinner, director of the Corvallis Academy of Ballet. And some of the dancers have worked their way up from playing baby mice in "The Nutcracker" as children to larger roles, such as the Sugar Plum Fairy, she said.

One dance from "The Nutcracker" will look a little different this year. Skinner said "Coffee (Arabian Dance)" was often overly sensual and promoted harmful stereotypes about people living in the Middle Eastern region with its use of dance and costuming.

This was not culturally appropriate, and instead this year the piece is a modern duet that captures the pleasure of a hot cup of coffee, Skinner said.

There are plenty of performances from "The Nutcracker," but it isn’t the only holiday dance. One dance is inspired by the Radio City Rockettes. It requires an advanced level of dance, Skinner said.

For her, the collaboration of dance and music is beyond comparison. “The energy of dancing to live music, there’s nothing like it,” she said.

If you go

The holiday concert will start at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at Ashbrook Independent School, 4045 SW Research Way in Corvallis. Admission is free.