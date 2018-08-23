Here's the thing about Shakespeare: His stories are so universal, so timeless, they can be set anywhere from the city of Verona to a galaxy far, far away.
Here's the thing about acting in a Shakespearean play, especially if you're younger than 18: It's a lot easier to get into the story if the fight scenes in "Twelfth Night" involve lightsabers, or the magical fairies in "A Midsummer Night's Dream" get to sing a verse or two from "Love Potion No. 9."
That's experience of participants in "Shakespeare for Kids," the summer acting camp underway this month at Albany Civic Theater.
Performances are open to the public and are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 24 and 25, a 2:30 matinee on Sunday, Aug. 26, and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 30, through Saturday, Sept. 1.
All shows are at Albany Civic Theater, 111 West First Ave., Albany. Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased at the door or online through albanycivic.org.
Forty-four youths ages 8 to 17 are putting on this year's show: abbreviated versions of "Twelfth Night" (told from a "Star Wars" perspective), "Romeo and Juliet" (more traditional, but with some updated dialogue) and "A Midsummer Night's Dream" (with a musical twist).
ACT has offered camps in the past, but this is the third consecutive summer for a formal youth outreach event, said Becky Douglas, the camp administrator. It's also the first time in a long time the theater has combined youths with the Bard.
The three-week camp offers students a chance to immerse themselves in every part of the theater. In addition to learning their lines and treading the boards, they make costumes, build and paint sets, choreograph dance numbers, lead vocal groups, play musical accompaniment, take cast pictures and do pretty much everything else involved in putting on a show.
The experience is important because it broadens the students' horizons and helps them realize how much they can achieve, said LaVelle Grandy-Brown of Albany, who's directing this year's shows.
"It gives them more confidence in the person they are," she said.
Camp promotes leadership, she added, but it's also all about collaboration and teamwork. "Nothing's going to get done if everyone does their own thing."
Grandy-Brown submitted the three shows for this year's camp. Shakespeare was her choice, she said, because "It's the basis for our culture. It's the basis for theater."
The modern twists and more 21st-century dialogue "bring a lot of fun to it," she went on. A particular marriage scene, for instance, goes something like this: "Do you? Do you? You're married."
Douglas said the camp's mission is to give youth actors an opportunity that's just for them. Not only do they learn skills that will be helpful for their future, but they may just be bitten by the theater bug and keep coming back.
"I'm also hoping to grow the next generation of actors and patrons and performing arts enthusiasts," she said. New audiences on both sides of the curtain means "we will continue this thousand-year-old tradition."
If fun is the main goal, it's definitely working, said Chloé Goettl, 13, a first-timer at camp.
"My dream is to become an actress when I'm older," said Chloé, who plays Juliet and is part of the choir for "Midsummer." She said she figures the earlier she can get experience, the better.
Chloé, who will be an eighth-grader at North Albany Middle School when classes resume this fall, is also helping with props, programs and costumes, but the acting part is her favorite.
Sometimes at home she'll practice her lines with a stuffed animal filling in as Romeo, she said. Onstage, she pictures the cat with Romeo's face.
"It's a little awkward to pretend to be in love with a guy I don't even know, but it's fun, and I can't wait to perform next Friday," she said.
And, she added, she hopes to be back next summer, when campers will perform "Seussical Jr." Auditions will take place the last few days of June 2019.