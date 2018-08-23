'SHAKESPEARE FOR KIDS'

WHAT: "Shakespeare for Kids," the summer acting camp underway this month at Albany Civic Theater, takes the stage this Friday.

Forty-four youths ages 8 to 17 are putting on this year's show: abbreviated versions of "Twelfth Night" (told from a "Star Wars" perspective), "Romeo and Juliet" (more traditional, but with some updated dialogue) and "A Midsummer Night's Dream" (with a musical twist).

WHEN: Performances are open to the public and are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 24 and 25, a 2:30 matinee on Sunday, Aug. 26, and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 30, through Saturday, Sept. 1.

WHERE: All shows are at Albany Civic Theater, 111 W. First Ave., Albany.

HOW MUCH: Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased at the door or online through albanycivic.org.